5 hard truths for provider business in a post-Roe America

Action step: Provide immediate emotional support to your workforce.

Employees’ emotional responses to the ruling could have significant negative impacts on staff morale productivity, absenteeism, and presenteeism—all of which will be harmful to your bottom line if left unchecked. Imagine colleagues of yours in a variety of roles and levels, some of whom intensely disagree with the Dobbs ruling and some of whom intensely agree with it. How can they know that their employer is sensitive to how this affects their work, their benefits, and their sense of community in the workplace?

We’re already in a workforce crisis that’s only been intensified by Covid-19. Staff, especially those in clinical roles, are losing confidence that health care organizations are committed to worker wellbeing. For many employees, that gap between their organization’s stated values and lived values has driven them to leave their employers, and in some cases the health care field entirely. For others who have stayed, an institutional response to the Dobbs ruling characterized by silence, denial, or bureaucratese could easily push them over the line to seek a new employer whose organizational commitments more clearly match their personal beliefs on abortion or other core values.

Staff who directly touch abortion care or maternal health generally merit a focused approach to their engagement. In states where abortion remains available, your staff providing care will appreciate acknowledgement that their work is valued. And, the acknowledgement that their job is likely to get harder as they deal with travelers from states where abortion has been newly restricted. Even in states where abortion is banned or severely restricted, patients will seek access to care and staff will have to navigate new levels of logistical and emotional complexity. In emergency situations, the decision to provide certain care or not will have a huge emotional toll—not to mention clinical confusion and new manifestations of legal risk.

It is vital to check on your staff wellbeing early and often. This is especially important for staff most likely to encounter the elimination of Roe in their daily work. This isn’t limited to physicians, nurses, and care teams. Front desk staff will face questions from confused patients, claims agents will process their numbers, and more.

The diversity of personal views about abortion may also affect interpersonal relations among your staff. It’s important to remind staff that open forums for discussion, from meetings to internal chat boards to employee resource groups, should be grounded in mutual respect, and to find solidarity in furthering the work and mission of the health care institution itself.

Being aware of employees’ emotions and wellbeing is the first step to providing them with the resources and support that they need. However, it is essential that you approach their emotional wellbeing with the utmost respect for their privacy. Anonymity is absolutely essential, so design pulse-check surveys and communication channels that are blinded and that lead with empathy—something many providers implemented in the early days of the Covid-19 crisis. Once you have a sense of your staff’s emotional state, identify resources and support for all staff to access, especially targeting those who expressed negative emotions in the pulse check.

Implementation recommendations for leaders:

Create anonymous pulse-check surveys for staff, customizing when necessary. The surveys should be optional and results should be easy to share with leaders.

Provide surveys to all managers within the organization at the unit level, explaining to them the rationale for doing the pulse-check rapidly and regularly. Encourage empathy throughout. Specifically target staff who will be directly affected by the ruling in either their professional or personal life. Complement these surveys with optional focus groups where employees can discuss their concerns.

Identify and promote resources that will help staff deal with changes in their working and home lives. These resources should be highly visible, centralized, and senior leaders should model and advocate their use. Resources may include access to behavioral health services or more practical guidance for employees looking to navigate the new, patchwork system of abortion access in the United States.

Continue to conduct pulse-checks on a regular basis, encouraging their use as part of weekly meetings. Leaders should centralize results and feedback. Use the evolving data to inform employee support services and the resources they promote to staff over time.

Action step: Create a single source of truth for patients and consumers.

If providers don’t anticipate what questions they’ll receive and proactively prepare responses, the influx of requests will overwhelm staff, lead patients to seek services elsewhere, and create care gaps. Payers and employers will also benefit from clear information—providing answers for what services are and are not available, where services are provided, and how to access them. This situation is similar to the confusion at the start of the Covid-19 crisis, and leaders should reinstate their pandemic communication teams to provide clear information that patients, members, and staff can rely on.

Provider leaders should consolidate information on how their services will change across all relevant inpatient, ambulatory, and community sites. This information should live on a dedicated page on the institution’s website and should be repeated through all communication channels, including social media. Health leaders should also consider a centralized, dedicated team of staff to keep public information updated and to field questions—whether from patients looking for clarity from their provider, employees looking for information about their health plan, clinicians trying to understand their role in the larger ecosystem.

Implementation recommendations for leaders: