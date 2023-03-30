Whether you're looking for topic-based presentations or dedicated focus on a challenge or initiative, our expert support gives you access to healthcare experts in different ways to match your time and needs.
Read on to learn more.
Our experts harness a time-tested research process and the collective wisdom of our vast member network to develop provocative insights, actionable strategies, and practical tools at the core of what we offer.
There are two types of instruction available to you, either virtual or in-person:
Use our experts to educate your team, board, or customers on a selected topic.
Sample topics from our list of 17 presentations on essential insights, understanding markets, and the strategies necessary for the changing landscape of healthcare:
Workshop an issue through guided and interactive discussions, education, and exercises.
Sample topics from our list of 8 workshops:
Download our full presentation and workshop topic guide to learn more.
To request a presentation, fill out the form and a member of our team will contact you.
Create your free account to access 2 resources each month, including the latest research and webinars.
You have 2 free members-only resources remaining this month remaining this month.
Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.