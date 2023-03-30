Products & Services

Whether you're looking for topic-based presentations or dedicated focus on a challenge or initiative, our expert support gives you access to healthcare experts in different ways to match your time and needs.

Options to fit your needs

Expert conversations

When you need an outside perspective from someone with expertise on a specific healthcare problem, topic, or idea, Advisory Board expert conversations allow you to connect with our researchers for quick, informal discussions. Expert conversations are available through our Research Membership.

Presentations

When your team, board, and/or customers need to better understand a specific industry issue or be challenged to change the way they think about a certain healthcare topic, our skilled experts are available to present high-quality, focused content on a range of topics. Advisory Board Presentations help foster a greater understanding of an issue within the context of your organization.

Workshops

Whether your team is stuck on a challenge, or your big initiative has stalled, Advisory Board Workshops bring our experienced experts to you to help your team, leaders, or board effectively navigate the details and stakeholders involved in the specific questions you’re asking. Featuring interactive exercises and guided conversations, our workshops push attendees to dig into an issue and come away with actionable solutions.

Retreats

Tap our experts to custom design engaging, thought-provoking multi-day experiences to align priorities and enhance relationships. These strategic immersion sessions will offer a thoughtful discussion with Advisory Board’s lead experts infusing research highlights catered to your specific needs and concerns while allowing your team to leave with actionable insights to address their organization’s most critical decisions.

2024 presentations and workshops

Our experts harness a time-tested research process and the collective wisdom of our vast member network to develop provocative insightsactionable strategies, and practical tools at the core of what we offer.

There are two types of instruction available to you, either virtual or in-person:

Presentations

Use our experts to educate your team, board, or customers on a selected topic.

  • Ideal audience size:  25-200+
  • Session format:  60-90 minutes
  • Presentation tailored to meet your learning objectives
  • Dedicated time and conversation with an Advisory Board expert

Sample topics from our list of 17 presentations on essential insights, understanding markets, and the strategies necessary for the changing landscape of healthcare:

  • The State of the Healthcare Industry
  • Pharmacy Market Trends
  • Adapting to Evolving Site-of-Care Shifts

Workshops

Workshop an issue through guided and interactive discussions, education, and exercises.

  • Ideal audience size:  less than 40
  • Session format:  1.5-4 hours
  • Convene your team, leaders, or board to dissect a challenge or advance a strategic initiative through Advisory Board expert insight, guided conversations, and exercises
  • Includes an introduction meeting to understand your learning objectives, scope content, and confirm learning reinforcement activities

Sample topics from our list of 8 workshops:

  • Place Your Bets on the Future of Healthcare
  • Refine Your Sales Pitch
  • Leading the Workforce of the Future

