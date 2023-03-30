Advisory Board Events

Products & Services

From exclusive roundtables to topical summits, you will leave Advisory Board's events feeling connected with other leaders and prepared to tackle your top challenges. Our events are created to foster meaningful interactions, provide actionable takeaways, and better equip you for your work. Read on to learn more about the types of events we offer.

“I felt the breakout sessions were the best part. They allowed me to speak more one on one with other attendees to hear what they are doing in their health systems.”

Explore our different event types

Summits

When you attend an Advisory Board Summit, you will experience the best of Advisory Board’s research, learn from leading minds in healthcare, and engage with a large group of leaders from across the industry on a timely healthcare priority. These multi-day, in-person or virtual events offer interactive breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and insights into the latest industry trends, so you walk away empowered and equipped to spark change at your own organization.

Roundtables

A seat at an Advisory Board Roundtable gives you an exclusive opportunity to join a small group of healthcare leaders and Advisory Board experts to learn, collaborate, and network on top issues facing the industry today. In addition to building your network with other executives, you will leave with practical insights and valuable input to apply to your most pressing challenges. Roundtables are designed to ensure an intimate dialogue and ample opportunity for networking with your peers, with attendance capped to a small group of senior leaders.

In-person summits

Raising the Value Bar

April 23-24, 2024 | New Orleans, LA

 

Our 2024 Value Summit will focus on core areas of healthcare value including: clinical quality and patient outcomes, consumer experience and patient activation, cost of care, affordability, and the transition to value-based care.

Revolutions in Specialty Care

June 11-12, 2024 | Chicago, IL

 

Our 2024 Clinical Innovation Summit will look across the most noteworthy clinical innovations in the news today to help you prioritize tangible action steps to prepare for tomorrow.

 

Pivots for a Sustainable Future

September 10-11, 2024 | Phoenix, AZ

 

Our 2024 Strategy Summit is designed for provider organizations that are not only looking at today’s problems, but also tomorrow’s solutions — as well as partner organizations across the industry that want to understand where provider organizations are heading.

 

Virtual summits

Redefining Growth: How to thrive in healthcare's shifting market

January 24-25, 2024

 

This virtual option of our 2023 Growth Summit will convene experts across the healthcare ecosystem to inventory the predominant growth strategies pursued by major players, explore considerations for specialty care and ambulatory network development, understand volume and site-of-care shifts — and how they should impact your growth strategy.

Raising the Value Bar

July 16-17, 2024

 

Our 2024 Virtual Value Summit will focus on core areas of healthcare value including: clinical quality and patient outcomes, consumer experience and patient activation, cost of care, affordability, and the transition to value-based care.

 

Revolutions in Specialty Care

October 8-9, 2024

 

Our 2024 Virtual Clinical Innovation Summit will look across the most noteworthy clinical innovations in the news today to help you prioritize tangible action steps to prepare for tomorrow.

 

Pivots for a Sustainable Future

December 10-11, 2024

 

Our 2024 Virtual Strategy Summit is designed for provider organizations that are not only looking at today’s problems, but also tomorrow’s solutions — as well as partner organizations across the industry that want to understand where provider organizations are heading.

 

Virtual roundtables

Reinventing Clinical Workforce Strategy

February 21, 2024

 

In this virtual roundtable, participants will dig into the root causes as to why clinical staffing remains such a challenge — and reconsider their own leadership strategies to build the future workforce.

AI: Building a Game Plan for Lasting Success

May 22, 2024

 

In this virtual roundtable we will discuss how to effectively utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) to further strategic goals at your organization through an incremental approach to adoption.

 

Shaping the New Era of Value-Based Care

August 27, 2024

 

This executive-only discussion will focus on essential turning points that require cross-industry collaboration to make meaningful advancements in areas including commercial risk, Medicare Advantage, and home-based care.

 

The Future of Specialty Care

November 6, 2024

 

In this virtual roundtable we will unpack the drivers that have an outsized impact on specialty care today and analyze how they could impact the care delivery system in the future, while identifying action steps for you to take today.

 

Explore our products and services

Research Membership

Get timely, unfettered access to deep insights on healthcare's most pressing issues, industry sector dynamics, and stakeholder perspectives. You will have full access to all research and data tools, an assortment of daily and monthly e-newsletters, a variety of live and recorded webinars, and on-demand access to expert researchers.

Expert Support

Whether you're looking for topic-based presentations or dedicated help on a challenge you're facing, our expert support gives you access to healthcare specialists who match your time and needs. Choose from presentations, workshops, strategy retreats, or one-on-one conversations with an expert.

Advisory Board Fellowship

Advisory Board Fellowship is an 18-month, advanced executive-development program that helps organizations navigate complexity, solve difficult challenges, and achieve breakthrough performance.

On-Demand Courses

Our self-directed, on-demand video courses close the knowledge gap on all things healthcare — including business skills, commercial and market dynamics, industry disrupters, and leadership.

Sponsorship

Partner with Advisory Board on thought leadership opportunities to educate your customers and elevate your brand’s presence on the most complex issues in healthcare.

We help leaders and future leaders in the healthcare industry work smarter and faster by providing provocative insights, actionable strategies, and practical tools to support execution.

