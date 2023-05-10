Products & Services

Advisory Board

On-Demand Courses

Close the knowledge gap with on-demand courses designed to upskill staff on business acumen, commercial and market dynamics, management, and leadership — all within the context of the healthcare industry.

About Advisory Board On-Demand Courses

Help your team develop their healthcare knowledge in an easily accessible, convenient, and affordable way. Through video courses focused on diving deeper into fundamental healthcare topics, learners can set their own pace as they gain industry intel needed to be more effective in their roles. 

We have paired our advanced healthcare research with our learning and development expertise to offer new, on-demand training courses that are relevant to your business and easy to absorb.

Introducing on-demand courses for individuals and small teams

Are you interested in accessing courses for yourself or your small team? With our user-friendly platform, you can now purchase and access on-demand courses directly, making it easier than ever to pursue personal growth and development.

Who would benefit from on-demand courses

Sales, marketing, and customer-facing teams who need to quickly understand the healthcare landscape and client needs.

Clinical managers missing cost-saving opportunities due to narrow scope within the industry.

Senior leaders who are multi-tasking between staff training and business growth. 

Early career hires and out-of-industry entrants who are looking to get up to speed and provide meaningful value in their role in healthcare.

Motivated career climbers that strive to be more effective in their roles.

Keep reading to learn more about our courses and fill out the form to select the best courses for you and your team.

Thank you! Your updates have been made successfully.
Oh no! There was a problem with your request.
Error in form submission. Please try again.

Schedule a demo or request more information about Advisory Board On-Demand Courses

Which topic(s) are you interested in?
Are you interested in this for yourself or for your team?

By clicking submit I agree and consent to The Advisory Board Company collecting, using, processing, and storing my personal information including my name and email so that ABC may contact me in relation to the services that I receive from ABC. I acknowledge that my personal data will be stored within the United States of America which may not provide the same level of data protection as my home country. This consent is valid unless I have opted out or withdrawn consent. I understand that consent may be withdrawn at any time by contacting Optum at information_governance@optum.com.

Course highlights

Healthcare Fundamentals

Master the fundamentals of the healthcare ecosystem – key terms, players, challenges, how money gets transferred, government’s role in the puzzle, disruptors, and a deep dive into key stakeholders.

Learn more

Value-Based Care: The Shift from Volume to Value

Dive deep into value-based care, how legislation has influenced where we are today and future growth, payment models, shifts in care delivery, and the impacts across the industry including providers, health plans, employers, digital health, and life science sectors.

Learn more

Care Everywhere: The Evolution and Impact of Treating Patients Beyond Hospital Walls

Get a thorough look at how care is shifting across (and between) different sites-of-care. Learn about key drivers of this trend and how it is impacting industry stakeholders.

 

Learn more

Health Inequity is Costing You — Here’s How to Fix it and Why

Investing in health equity costs money. Managing the damage caused by health inequity costs more, both in quality and financial measurements. Educate yourself and your staff to understand, prioritize, and strategically address health inequities. Gain a deeper understanding of what health equity is and isn’t, the root causes of inequity, what a mature strategy looks like at any organization, and the cross-industry business imperatives that align with health equity.

Learn more
Hear what our learners are saying

Hands down the easiest-to-understand explanation of pharmacies and pbms I've ever seen.

- Product Director

…gives a great overall understanding. This enables a person to understand what they hear or see or read, connect the dots, and then ask relevant questions and/or grow. I am looking forward to more, if there is!

- Operations Manager

…simple, short videos…have found to be engaging. I already can tell I’ll learn a few new things in particular as it gets to later ‘episodes’ on topics I’m not as deeply familiar with like Life Sciences. Other topics that I’m familiar with already are brought to life in new context…. Use yourself and/or encourage team members newer to health care or in a new role to take a look.

- VP, Marketing

Explore our products and services

Research Membership

Get timely, unfettered access to deep insights on healthcare's most pressing issues, industry sector dynamics, and stakeholder perspectives. You will have full access to all research and data tools, an assortment of daily and monthly e-newsletters, a variety of live and recorded webinars, and on-demand access to expert researchers.

Learn more

Advisory Board Events

Our exclusive roundtables and topical summits will connect you with other top leaders and prepare you to tackle your top challenges.

Learn more

Expert Support

Whether you're looking for topic-based presentations or dedicated help on a challenge you're facing, our expert support gives you access to healthcare specialists who match your time and needs. Choose from presentations, workshops, strategy retreats, or one-on-one conversations with an expert.

Learn more

Advisory Board Fellowship

Advisory Board Fellowship is an 18-month, advanced executive-development program that helps organizations navigate complexity, solve difficult challenges, and achieve breakthrough performance.

Learn more

Sponsorship

Partner with Advisory Board on thought leadership opportunities to educate your customers and elevate your brand’s presence on the most complex issues in healthcare.

Learn more

We help leaders and future leaders in the healthcare industry work smarter and faster by providing provocative insights, actionable strategies, and practical tools to support execution.

Resources

Company

Support

Social

Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

Create your free account to access 2 resources each month, including the latest research and webinars.
Create Account
Sign in to your account

Want access without creating an account?

   
Get Limited Access

You have 2 free members-only resources remaining this month remaining this month.

View this resource

1 free members-only resources remaining this month

Become a Member

1 free members-only resources remaining this month

Create Account

You've reached your limit of free monthly insights

Become a member to access all of Advisory Board's resources, events, and experts

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.
Become a Member

Benefits include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
Become a Member

You've reached your limit of free monthly insights

Become a member to access all of Advisory Board's resources, events, and experts

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.
Create Account
Become a Member

Benefits include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
AB
Thank you! Your updates have been made successfully.
Oh no! There was a problem with your request.
Error in form submission. Please try again.