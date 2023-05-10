Help your team develop their healthcare knowledge in an easily accessible, convenient, and affordable way. Through video courses focused on diving deeper into fundamental healthcare topics, learners can set their own pace as they gain industry intel needed to be more effective in their roles.
We have paired our advanced healthcare research with our learning and development expertise to offer new, on-demand training courses that are relevant to your business and easy to absorb.
Keep reading to learn more about our courses and fill out the form to select the best courses for you and your team.
Master the fundamentals of the healthcare ecosystem – key terms, players, challenges, how money gets transferred, government’s role in the puzzle, disruptors, and a deep dive into key stakeholders.
Dive deep into value-based care, how legislation has influenced where we are today and future growth, payment models, shifts in care delivery, and the impacts across the industry including providers, health plans, employers, digital health, and life science sectors.
Get a thorough look at how care is shifting across (and between) different sites-of-care. Learn about key drivers of this trend and how it is impacting industry stakeholders.
Investing in health equity costs money. Managing the damage caused by health inequity costs more, both in quality and financial measurements. Educate yourself and your staff to understand, prioritize, and strategically address health inequities. Gain a deeper understanding of what health equity is and isn’t, the root causes of inequity, what a mature strategy looks like at any organization, and the cross-industry business imperatives that align with health equity.
