Products & Services

Custom Research

Accelerate your organization's strategy with custom research. Gain actionable insights into your customer priorities, effectively segment the market, and identify the growth drivers that impact demand, enabling you to tailor your strategy for maximum impact.

About Advisory Board Custom Research

In the fast-paced world of healthcare, gaining a competitive edge requires a deep understanding of your customers and market. Our custom research dives deep into the unique market dynamics that impact your business, helping you stay ahead of industry shifts that will influence your customers’ priorities and how they are looking to partner.

By applying our proven research methodology, industry expertise, deep understanding of healthcare stakeholders, and ability to distill big ideas into actionable insights, we can help you tailor your strategy to best support your customers’ needs, ensuring you don’t miss out on crucial opportunities for collaboration.

Custom research is individualized to fit your business needs and strategic questions, ensuring that the insights and tools we provide help you act on your top priorities.

Examples of our offerings include:

 

  • Customer insight analyses giving you a deeper understanding of your customer base, their priorities, challenges, and where they’re looking for partnership.
  • Market segmentation, including how to tailor your value proposition and services for each category of customer.
  • Stakeholder assessments that uncover what motivates the groups you partner with most closely.
  • Cheat sheets and discussion guides to facilitate productive conversations on issues your customers care about most.
  • Custom growth driver assessments pairing qualitative and quantitative insights to identify the market forces that will influence demand in a particular service.
Who would benefit from Advisory Board custom research

Strategy and product leaders seeking a deeper understanding of their customers and the future market dynamics that will impact their business.

Commercial teams in need of actionable guidance on different customer segments to facilitate more productive conversations and partnership.

Marketing teams requiring assistance in defining and tailoring a value proposition that resonates with customers.

Thank you! Your updates have been made successfully.
Oh no! There was a problem with your request.
Error in form submission. Please try again.

Request more information on Custom Research

By clicking submit I agree and consent to The Advisory Board Company collecting, using, processing, and storing my personal information including my name and email so that ABC may contact me in relation to the services that I receive from ABC. I acknowledge that my personal data will be stored within the United States of America which may not provide the same level of data protection as my home country. This consent is valid unless I have opted out or withdrawn consent. I understand that consent may be withdrawn at any time by contacting Optum at information_governance@optum.com.

Explore our products and services

Research Membership

Get timely, unfettered access to deep insights on healthcare's most pressing issues, industry sector dynamics, and stakeholder perspectives. You will have full access to all research and data tools, an assortment of daily and monthly e-newsletters, a variety of live and recorded webinars, and on-demand access to expert researchers.

Learn more

Advisory Board Events

Our exclusive roundtables and topical summits will connect you with other top leaders and prepare you to tackle your top challenges.

Learn more

Expert Support

Whether you're looking for topic-based presentations or dedicated help on a challenge you're facing, our expert support gives you access to healthcare specialists who match your time and needs. Choose from presentations, workshops, strategy retreats, or one-on-one conversations with an expert.

Learn more

Advisory Board Fellowship

Advisory Board Fellowship is an 18-month, advanced executive-development program that helps organizations navigate complexity, solve difficult challenges, and achieve breakthrough performance.

Learn more

On-Demand Courses

Our self-directed, on-demand video courses close the knowledge gap on all things healthcare — including business skills, commercial and market dynamics, industry disrupters, and leadership.

Learn more

Sponsorship

Partner with Advisory Board on thought leadership opportunities to educate your customers and elevate your brand’s presence on the most complex issues in healthcare.

Learn more

We help leaders and future leaders in the healthcare industry work smarter and faster by providing provocative insights, actionable strategies, and practical tools to support execution.

Resources

Company

Support

Social

Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

Create your free account to access 2 resources each month, including the latest research and webinars.
Create Account
Sign in to your account

Want access without creating an account?

   
Get Limited Access

You have 2 free members-only resources remaining this month remaining this month.

View this resource

1 free members-only resources remaining this month

Become a Member

1 free members-only resources remaining this month

Create Account

You've reached your limit of free monthly insights

Become a member to access all of Advisory Board's resources, events, and experts

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.
Become a Member

Benefits include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
Become a Member

You've reached your limit of free monthly insights

Become a member to access all of Advisory Board's resources, events, and experts

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.
Create Account
Become a Member

Benefits include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
AB
Thank you! Your updates have been made successfully.
Oh no! There was a problem with your request.
Error in form submission. Please try again.