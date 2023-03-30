Products & Services

Grow your brand, elevate your thought leadership, and get in front of your target audiences with Advisory Board Sponsorship.

Benefits of sponsorship with Advisory Board

For the last 40+ years, Advisory Board has distilled complex healthcare challenges into research-backed, forward-looking insights, becoming an authoritative source for content.

We understand that getting the attention of your target audiences can be difficult . Now, with Advisory Board Sponsorship, organizations can partner with us to create content and events that showcase their brand, product, and expertise to more than 4,500 healthcare organizations.

Partner with us to:

  • Create content to grow your brand and thought leadership.
  • Leverage our tools, tactics, and distribution channels to reach your target audiences.
  • Directly speak to and engage with key decision-makers.
  • Deliver diverse events and experiences.

From large event sponsorships to specific marketing toolkits, let Advisory Board know how we can collaborate to help promote your brand by filling out the form below.

Please provide the following details so that our team can identify the right sponsorship opportunities for your organization:

Platforms interested in

Options to fit your needs

Content

Showcase your thought leadership by partnering with Advisory Board on content. Sponsorship opportunities include infographics, cheat sheets, surveys, case studies, and more. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to leverage our tools and distribution channels to get in front of your target audiences.

In-person and virtual events

Advisory Board events are the perfect opportunity to connect with hundreds of industry leaders while also helping to shape the future of healthcare. As a sponsor, you can co-create content and presentations, collaborate on breakout sessions, distribute branded content, and more. Check out our 2024 editorial calendar to see all our upcoming events.

Benefits of our research
40+
Years

We spend more time researching the now and predicting the next than anyone else in the healthcare industry.

4,500+
Partners

We partner with over 4,500 organizations spanning the healthcare ecosystem to understand where the industry is going and uncover solutions to tough problems.

200+
Experts

Advisory Board’s industry expertise is backed by Optum’s data to deliver quantitative insights and provide expert recommendations on innovation worth scaling.

Channel opportunities
160K+
Subscribers

The Daily Briefing

11K+
Readers Per Post

Expert Insights content

700K
Total Podcast Downloads

Radio Advisory podcast

72K+
Attendees in 2022

Events (Webinars, Roundtables, Summits)

142K+
Followers

Social Media (LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook)

18K+
Subscribers

Monthly topical newsletters

Sponsorship highlights

Health Recovery Solutions partnered with Advisory Board on a sponsored webinar highlighting the latest telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions, which included a customized fireside chat with a Health Recovery Solutions customer on their successful product implementation.

Medtronic hosted Advisory Board experts on their platform to help educate their international audience on lessons learned from Covid-19 and strategies for responding to future global surges.

Purview partnered with Advisory Board to thoughtfully own and align with a series of new resources built to help provider organizations understand remote second opinions. Once complete, Purview then hosted a webpage on advisory.com to showcase all the content developed in one place.

AstraZeneca, in partnership with The Lung Ambition Alliance, funded new groundbreaking research around lung cancer detection that included various digital resources such as infographics, case studies, articles, and ready-to-use slide decks.

Pfizer asked Advisory Board to develop in-depth multi-part conversation toolkits exploring cancer care variation through the topic in-brief, case studies, and diagnostic checklists and reader interaction. Pfizer then utilized these toolkits in direct customer interactions.

Explore our products and services

Research Membership

Get timely, unfettered access to deep insights on healthcare's most pressing issues, industry sector dynamics, and stakeholder perspectives. You will have full access to all research and data tools, an assortment of daily and monthly e-newsletters, a variety of live and recorded webinars, and on-demand access to expert researchers.

Advisory Board Events

Our exclusive roundtables and topical summits will connect you with other top leaders and prepare you to tackle your top challenges.

Expert Support

Whether you're looking for topic-based presentations or dedicated help on a challenge you're facing, our expert support gives you access to healthcare specialists who match your time and needs. Choose from presentations, workshops, strategy retreats, or one-on-one conversations with an expert.

Advisory Board Fellowship

Advisory Board Fellowship is an 18-month, advanced executive-development program that helps organizations navigate complexity, solve difficult challenges, and achieve breakthrough performance.

On-Demand Courses

Our self-directed, on-demand video courses close the knowledge gap on all things healthcare — including business skills, commercial and market dynamics, industry disrupters, and leadership.

We help leaders and future leaders in the healthcare industry work smarter and faster by providing provocative insights, actionable strategies, and practical tools to support execution.

