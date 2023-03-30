Products & Services

Research Membership

Healthcare is a complicated industry — and being a healthcare leader is a difficult calling. Advisory Board is here to make the job easier by providing powerful, actionable insights.

 

With an Advisory Board research membership, you will have full access to the multitude of resources on advisory.com. These resources can help you with initiatives like improving population health while reducing cost of care, safely adopting AI tools, addressing social determinants of health, and more.

What you get with membership
4,500+

Membership partners

We partner with over 4,500 organizations spanning the healthcare ecosystem to understand where the industry is going and uncover proven solutions to tough problems.

200+
On-demand experts

Our researchers are eager to work directly with you. They can help contextualize our research or give you an outside perspective from someone with expertise on a specific healthcare problem, topic, or idea.

400+
Annual research deliverables

Our research ranges from short briefings to in-depth reports that provide insight and actionable strategies. 

14
Research newsletters

Subscribe to the newsletters that best serve you and your team to stay up to date on the topics most important to you.

70+
Annual webinars

Our expert-led webinars give you deep insight on topics such as the state of the healthcare industry, new payment innovations, value-based care, and specialty care market trends. Register for our upcoming webinars today.

 

 

20

Data and forecasting tools

Get access to forecasting tools for insight into market movements. From predicting future patient utilization to mapping market demographics, we use data and surveys to inform our outlook so you can be more equipped for the future. 

Research to best serve you

We have a dedicated team continuously monitoring the latest developments in healthcare to identify what strategic forces really matter — and what they mean for your organization.  Some of our areas of focus for 2024 include:

  • The future of acute care: How do hospitals need to evolve to survive in an environment of ongoing financial pressure, care shifting to outpatient settings, and workforce shortages?
  • Specialty care: What are the growth outlooks for  cardiovascular care, neurodegenerative diseases, musculoskeletal care, women’s reproductive care, obesity, and diabetes?​
  • Cancer care: What will the cancer care landscape look like in the future, and how should hospital leaders prepare now?
  • Ambulatory surgery: Which procedures are shifting to ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) today, which ones might shift next, and which ones are hospital leaders proactively shifting out of the hospital?​
  • Care team redesign: How can the care team be structured to meet both the organization’s needs and the expectations of today’s workforce? 
  • Clinical quality: What does the state of clinical quality look like today, and what focus areas should quality champions prioritize? 
  • Clinical innovation and treatment: How can you prepare for the next generation of personalized care?​
  • Generative AI: What are the different use cases for artificial intelligence in healthcare?

Our 360° stakeholder viewpoint allows us to explore complex topics from a range of perspectives. We help translate these topics for you and your team,  with practical and personalized next steps. We are also uniquely positioned to help you understand the priorities and needs of other industry sectors. We cover:

  • Hospitals and health systems
  • Health plans
  • Medical groups
  • Pharma companies
  • Medical device companies
  • Facility planning firms
  • Purchased and professional services firms
  • Digital health companies
  • And more

Advisory Board Research Membership allows you to easily access a variety of types of research to help you understand the market, address a complex problem, and implement new strategies. Below are some examples of the content we create and how our members use research in their day-to-day work.

  • Quickly understand a market or topic using our cheat sheets
  • Bring the latest market trends to your next leadership meeting with our ready-to-use slides
  • Identify and implement a novel way to address a problem using our case studies
  • Facilitate discussion and group decision-making using our decision guides
  • Anticipate and prepare for the future using our scenario planners
  • Access tactical guidance to help you execute a strategy using our toolkits

Our research agenda is directly shaped by our members. We are constantly collecting member input and feedback to guide what topics and questions we explore. As an Advisory Board member, you can help inform our research agenda by:

  • Completing our  topic selection surveys
  • Submitting questions to AskAdvisory
  • Providing feedback  your account representatives
  • Participating in research interviews with our subject matter experts
Benefits

Get timely, unfettered access to deep insights on healthcare's most pressing issues, industry sector dynamics, and stakeholder perspectives. You will have full access to all research and data tools, an assortment of daily and monthly e-newsletters, a variety of live and recorded webinars, and on-demand access to expert researchers. All of our insights are backed by 40 years of evidence-based research.

With our research membership, you can customize your level of access for your entire enterprise or a defined user group. Fill out the form to request a trial.

More than 90% of members who responded to our survey say Advisory Board “empowers me and my organization,” “helps me make more confident decisions,” and “is a partner I can trust.”

LEARN HOW OUR RESEARCH HAS HELPED OTHERS

Watch this video to see an example of how we work with our members.

Thank you! Your updates have been made successfully.
Oh no! There was a problem with your request.
Error in form submission. Please try again.

Request a trial to learn more about our Research Membership

By clicking submit I agree and consent to Advisory Board  collecting, using, processing, and storing my personal information including my name and email so that Advisory Board may contact me in relation to the services that I receive from the company. I acknowledge that my personal data will be stored within the United States of America, which may not provide the same level of data protection as my home country. This consent is valid unless I have opted out or withdrawn consent. I understand that consent may be withdrawn at any time by contacting Optum at information_governance@optum.com.

Maximize your membership

Daily Briefing

Join 165,000 of your peers and get all of the day’s top healthcare news in a single email, plus resources to meet the issues head-on.

Read now

AskAdvisory

Contact AskAdvisory to get quick answers to all your healthcare questions.

Submit a question
Explore our products and services

Advisory Board Events

Our exclusive roundtables and topical summits will connect you with other top leaders and prepare you to tackle your top challenges.

Learn more

Expert Support

Whether you're looking for topic-based presentations or dedicated help on a challenge you're facing, our expert support gives you access to healthcare specialists who match your time and needs. Choose from presentations, workshops, strategy retreats, or one-on-one conversations with an expert.

Learn more

Advisory Board Fellowship

Advisory Board Fellowship is an 18-month, advanced executive-development program that helps organizations navigate complexity, solve difficult challenges, and achieve breakthrough performance.

Learn more

On-Demand Courses

Our self-directed, on-demand video courses close the knowledge gap on all things healthcare — including business skills, commercial and market dynamics, industry disrupters, and leadership.

Learn more

Sponsorship

Partner with Advisory Board on thought leadership opportunities to educate your customers and elevate your brand’s presence on the most complex issues in healthcare.

Learn more

We help leaders and future leaders in the healthcare industry work smarter and faster by providing provocative insights, actionable strategies, and practical tools to support execution.

Resources

Company

Support

Social

Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

Create your free account to access 2 resources each month, including the latest research and webinars.
Create Account
Sign in to your account

Want access without creating an account?

   
Get Limited Access

You have 2 free members-only resources remaining this month remaining this month.

View this resource

1 free members-only resources remaining this month

Become a Member

1 free members-only resources remaining this month

Create Account

You've reached your limit of free monthly insights

Become a member to access all of Advisory Board's resources, events, and experts

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.
Become a Member

Benefits include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
Become a Member

You've reached your limit of free monthly insights

Become a member to access all of Advisory Board's resources, events, and experts

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.
Create Account
Become a Member

Benefits include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
AB
Thank you! Your updates have been made successfully.
Oh no! There was a problem with your request.
Error in form submission. Please try again.