Empowering healthcare organizations to develop their next generation of leaders

The value of the Advisory Board Fellowship experience

Prepare your rising leaders to successfully navigate change by transforming the way they think, see, and act in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

For the last two decades, our faculty has been supporting and elevating over 3,000 next generation leaders. With Advisory Board Fellowship, your leaders will rise to the challenges of today and tomorrow with the agility and capabilities to advance organizational success. Over the course of 18-months, cross-industry participants will work collaboratively to tackle industry challenges while learning from our expert faculty.

Dive deeper on Advisory Board Fellowship

Read the highlights on the program

Your leaders will:

  • Navigate change through adaptive & strategic leadership
  • Increase their team’s capacity to adapt to a changing health care landscape
  • Name and address how systemic inequity impacts your leadership, and organizational strategy
  • Account for future trends and disruptions
  • Engage with government representatives to learn about and influence health care policy
  • Apply new lessons to their self-designed practicum project that meets the objectives of your organization
Request more info on Advisory Board Fellowship

Who should attend

Hospital and Clinical

Physician/Medical Group

Life Science and Pharmaceutical

Health Plan

Digital Health and Medical Device

Strategy, Growth, and Operations

Upcoming cohorts

Spring 2024 Cohort

March 26, 2024

Washington, D.C.

Launches March 26-28, 2024.

Fall 2024 Cohort

September 24, 2024

Washington, D.C.

Launches September 24-26, 2024.

By the numbers
$100M
Annual cost savings

Five CXOs across a newly merged health system addressed the community’s resistance to change, improved services, and found ways to lower costs.

93%
Retention

Leaders from our 2018 cohort were retained at their original organization following their participation.

40%
Promoted

40% of our 2018 cohort participants were promoted within two years of graduating.

Reactions from graduates

"This experience has been yet another invaluable opportunity to engulf ourselves in the principles of adaptive leadership. I continue to learn and evolve my thinking."

- Executive Director at a digital health company

"Going through the Fellowship with others [from my organization], our relationships were deepened and strengthened. We developed a common language. And it really helped us lead change and transformation.”

 -VP of a large hospital in the Southwest

Explore our products and services

Research Membership

Get timely, unfettered access to deep insights on healthcare's most pressing issues, industry sector dynamics, and stakeholder perspectives. You will have full access to all research and data tools, an assortment of daily and monthly e-newsletters, a variety of live and recorded webinars, and on-demand access to expert researchers.

Learn more

Advisory Board Events

Our exclusive roundtables and topical summits will connect you with other top leaders and prepare you to tackle your top challenges.

Learn more

Expert Support

Whether you're looking for topic-based presentations or dedicated help on a challenge you're facing, our expert support gives you access to healthcare specialists who match your time and needs. Choose from presentations, workshops, strategy retreats, or one-on-one conversations with an expert.

Learn more

On-Demand Courses

Our self-directed, on-demand video courses close the knowledge gap on all things healthcare — including business skills, commercial and market dynamics, industry disrupters, and leadership.

Learn more

Sponsorship

Partner with Advisory Board on thought leadership opportunities to educate your customers and elevate your brand’s presence on the most complex issues in healthcare.

Learn more

We help leaders and future leaders in the healthcare industry work smarter and faster by providing provocative insights, actionable strategies, and practical tools to support execution.

