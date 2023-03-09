Prepare your rising leaders to successfully navigate change by transforming the way they think, see, and act in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.
For the last two decades, our faculty has been supporting and elevating over 3,000 next generation leaders. With Advisory Board Fellowship, your leaders will rise to the challenges of today and tomorrow with the agility and capabilities to advance organizational success. Over the course of 18-months, cross-industry participants will work collaboratively to tackle industry challenges while learning from our expert faculty.
Five CXOs across a newly merged health system addressed the community’s resistance to change, improved services, and found ways to lower costs.
Leaders from our 2018 cohort were retained at their original organization following their participation.
40% of our 2018 cohort participants were promoted within two years of graduating.
"This experience has been yet another invaluable opportunity to engulf ourselves in the principles of adaptive leadership. I continue to learn and evolve my thinking."
- Executive Director at a digital health company
"Going through the Fellowship with others [from my organization], our relationships were deepened and strengthened. We developed a common language. And it really helped us lead change and transformation.”
-VP of a large hospital in the Southwest
