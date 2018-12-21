Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

José Baselga on Wednesday resigned from his position as an editor-in-chief of Cancer Discovery, following a review of his lapses in disclosing conflicts of interest in medical journal articles, in today's bite-sized hospital and health industry news from California, Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.
