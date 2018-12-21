Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

Library

| Daily Briefing

Around the nation: Cancer Discovery journal editor-in-chief resigns

José Baselga on Wednesday resigned from his position as an editor-in-chief of Cancer Discovery, following a review of his lapses in disclosing conflicts of interest in medical journal articles, in today's bite-sized hospital and health industry news from California, Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

  • California/Illinois: Walgreens and Verily, the science arm of Alphabet, have partnered on an initiative to combat chronic diseases. The initiative will make Walgreens the first choice for retail commercialization of all products made by Verily, and will specifically focus on medication adherence (Truong, MedCity News, 12/19).
  • Maryland: LifeBridge Health and Union Hospital of Cecil County have called off merger negotiations. The two hospitals in January had signed a letter of intent to merge, but they have since decided future revenue for Union Hospital under Maryland's hospital reimbursement system was uncertain and ended the negotiations (Ellison, Becker's Hospital Review, 12/19).
  • Pennsylvania: José Baselga on Wednesday resigned from his position as an editor-in-chief of Cancer Discovery, following a review of his lapses in disclosing conflicts of interest in medical journal articles.  The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the journal's publisher, said a panel of experts and the organization's board had determined that "Baselga did not adhere to the high standards pertaining to conflict of interest disclosures that the AACR expects of its leadership." Baselga in his resignation letter thanked AACR for its "deliberate and thorough review" and said he takes "great heart from the panel’s finding that my failure to disclose was inadvertent." Baselga in September resigned from his position as CMO of Memorial Sloan Kettering following a news investigation that he had not disclosed millions of dollars in industry payments in researcher articles (Orstein/Thomas, New York Times/ProPublica, 12/19).

Next, view our infographic on how to pick your next leader

Need to fill a new role on your team? Don't wait until it's too late. Use this infographic to help you build an effective succession planning process.

Download the Infographic

SPONSORED BY
INTENDED AUDIENCE
AFTER YOU READ THIS
AUTHORS

Posted on December 21, 2018

Updated on March 24, 2023

TOPICS
INDUSTRY SECTORS
MORE FROM TODAY'S DAILY BRIEFING

We help leaders and future leaders in the healthcare industry work smarter and faster by providing provocative insights, actionable strategies, and practical tools to support execution.

Research & Events

Company

Support

Social

Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

Create your free account to access 1 resource, including the latest research and webinars.
Create Account
Sign in to your account

Want access without creating an account?

   
Get Limited Access

You have 1 free members-only resource remaining this month.

View this resource

1 free members-only resources remaining

Become a Member

1 free members-only resources remaining

Create Account

You've reached your limit of free insights

Become a member to access all of Advisory Board's resources, events, and experts

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.
Become a Member

Benefits include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
Become a Member

You've reached your limit of free insights

Become a member to access all of Advisory Board's resources, events, and experts

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.
Create Account
Become a Member

Benefits include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox

This content is available through your Curated Research partnership with Advisory Board. Click on ‘view this resource’ to read the full piece

View this resource

Email ask@advisory.com to learn more

Click on ‘Become a Member’ to learn about the benefits of a Full-Access partnership with Advisory Board

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you. 
Become a Member

Benefits Include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
Become a Member

This is for members only. Learn more.

Click on ‘Become a Member’ to learn about the benefits of a Full-Access partnership with Advisory Board

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you. 
Become a Member

Benefits Include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
Become a Member
AB
Thank you! Your updates have been made successfully.
Oh no! There was a problem with your request.
Error in form submission. Please try again.