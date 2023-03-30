Whether your team is stuck on a challenge, or your big initiative has stalled, Advisory Board Workshops bring our experienced experts to you to help your team, leaders, or board effectively navigate the details and stakeholders involved in the specific questions you’re asking. Featuring interactive exercises and guided conversations, our workshops push attendees to dig into an issue and come away with actionable solutions.
Learn what digital inequity is and why it matters for healthcare. We’ll delve into how digital disparities manifest in your community, and you will leave with strategies to promote greater equity across your patient populations.
Recommended for all audiences.
Explore how your organization can partner to improve the behavioral healthcare system for all — especially those most vulnerable. Through our interactive sessions, learn how the behavioral health crisis impacts key stakeholders across the healthcare industry and identify tradeoffs leaders will have to make to respond to the crisis.
Recommended for all audiences.
Explore the forces shaping employee expectations and, with your colleagues, create a unique employee value proposition (EVP) to position your organization as an employer of choice. Facilitators guide you through exercises to identify and articulate your organization’s differentiated values.
Recommended for all audiences. Can be tailored for employers of clinical or non-clinical employees.
Engage in a role-play exercise with our experts to review and constructively critique your sales pitch from the perspective of the target customer. Review includes feedback from a panel of Advisory Board experts, including suggested improvements on overall pitch and product messaging.
Recommended for commercial, marketing, and/or product strategy teams.
Understand the forces that are making clinical decision-making more complex every day and develop a plan to mitigate the impact. In this workshop, we outline three trends that will influence clinical decision-making in the next 10 years and guide your organization to develop market access and clinical engagement strategies.
Recommended for all audiences.
Discuss how patient preferences and behaviors might evolve in the future, reflecting on the implications and how they may affect consumer strategies today. Through a futurism exercise, explore actionable ideas and leave with tangible steps to enable current consumer strategies and a framework to guide future planning.
Recommended for organizations that serve healthcare consumers/patients.
Participate in an interactive market scenario planning session to envision where healthcare is headed — and reflect on how prepared your organization is for the future.
Recommended for commercial, marketing, and/or product strategy teams.
Explore new approaches to building and sustaining your workforce. Participants will explore applicable recommendations for reducing stress, influencing and engaging teams through problem solving and ongoing dialogue, and remaining flexible while effecting change.
Recommended for all leaders. Can be tailored for employers of nonclinical or clinical employees, including nursing.
Workshop an issue through guided and interactive discussions, education, and exercises.
