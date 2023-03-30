Products & Services

Convene your leaders or team to make progress on a challenge or initiative.

About expert support

Whether your team is stuck on a challenge, or your big initiative has stalled, Advisory Board Workshops bring our experienced experts to you to help your team, leaders, or board effectively navigate the details and stakeholders involved in the specific questions you’re asking. Featuring interactive exercises and guided conversations, our workshops push attendees to dig into an issue and come away with actionable solutions.

Workshop offerings

Choose topics from our list of 8 workshops:

 

Learn what digital inequity is and why it matters for healthcare. We’ll delve into how digital disparities manifest in your community, and you will leave with strategies to promote greater equity across your patient populations.

Recommended for all audiences.

Explore how your organization can partner to improve the behavioral healthcare system for all — especially those most vulnerable. Through our interactive sessions, learn how the behavioral health crisis impacts key stakeholders across the healthcare industry and identify tradeoffs leaders will have to make to respond to the crisis.

Recommended for all audiences.

Explore the forces shaping employee expectations and, with your colleagues, create a unique employee value proposition (EVP) to position your organization as an employer of choice. Facilitators guide you through exercises to identify and articulate your organization’s differentiated values.

Recommended for all audiences. Can be tailored for employers of clinical or non-clinical employees.

Engage in a role-play exercise with our experts to review and constructively critique your sales pitch from the perspective of the target customer. Review includes feedback from a panel of Advisory Board experts, including suggested improvements on overall pitch and product messaging.

Recommended for commercial, marketing, and/or product strategy teams.

Understand the forces that are making clinical decision-making more complex every day and develop a plan to mitigate the impact. In this workshop, we outline three trends that will influence clinical decision-making in the next 10 years and guide your organization to develop market access and clinical engagement strategies.

Recommended for all audiences.

Discuss how patient preferences and behaviors might evolve in the future, reflecting on the implications and how they may affect consumer strategies today. Through a futurism exercise, explore actionable ideas and leave with tangible steps to enable current consumer strategies and a framework to guide future planning.

Recommended for organizations that serve healthcare consumers/patients.

Participate in an interactive market scenario planning session to envision where healthcare is headed — and reflect on how prepared your organization is for the future.

Recommended for commercial, marketing, and/or product strategy teams.

Explore new approaches to building and sustaining your workforce. Participants will explore applicable recommendations for reducing stress, influencing and engaging teams through problem solving and ongoing dialogue, and remaining flexible while effecting change.

Recommended for all leaders. Can be tailored for employers of nonclinical or clinical employees, including nursing.

 

 

  • Expert Facilitation

  • Facilitated Workshop

Workshop an issue through guided and interactive discussions, education, and exercises.

  • Ideal audience size: less than 40
  • Session format: 1.5-4 hours
  • Convene your team, leaders, or board to dissect a challenge or advance a strategic initiative through Advisory Board expert insight, guided conversations, and exercises
  • Includes an introduction meeting to understand your learning objectives, scope content, and confirm learning reinforcement activities
Presentations

When your team, board, and/or customers need to better understand a specific industry issue or be challenged to change the way they think about a certain healthcare topic, our skilled experts are available to present high-quality, focused content on a range of topics. Advisory Board Presentations help foster a greater understanding of an issue within the context of your organization.

Learn more

Retreats

Tap our experts to custom design engaging, thought-provoking multi-day experiences to align priorities and enhance relationships. These strategic immersion sessions will offer a thoughtful discussion with Advisory Board’s lead experts infusing research highlights catered to your specific needs and concerns while allowing your team to leave with actionable insights to address their organization’s most critical decisions.  Fill out the form on this page to learn more.

Learn more

Expert conversations

When you need an outside perspective from someone with expertise on a specific healthcare problem, topic, or idea, Advisory Board expert conversations allow you to connect with our researchers for quick, informal discussions. Expert conversations are available through our Digital Subscription.

Learn more
Research Membership

Get timely, unfettered access to deep insights on healthcare's most pressing issues, industry sector dynamics, and stakeholder perspectives. You will have full access to all research and data tools, an assortment of daily and monthly e-newsletters, a variety of live and recorded webinars, and on-demand access to expert researchers.

Learn more

Advisory Board Events

Our exclusive roundtables and topical summits will connect you with other top leaders and prepare you to tackle your top challenges.

Learn more

Advisory Board Fellowship

Advisory Board Fellowship is an 18-month, advanced executive-development program that helps organizations navigate complexity, solve difficult challenges, and achieve breakthrough performance.

Learn more

On-Demand Courses

Our self-directed, on-demand video courses close the knowledge gap on all things healthcare — including business skills, commercial and market dynamics, industry disrupters, and leadership.

Learn more

Sponsorship

Partner with Advisory Board on thought leadership opportunities to educate your customers and elevate your brand’s presence on the most complex issues in healthcare.

Learn more

