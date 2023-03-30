Products & Services

Presentations

Change the way your team, board, or customers think about a topic through insight, visuals, and discussion.

About expert support

When your team, board, and/or customers need to better understand a specific industry issue or be challenged to change the way they think about a certain healthcare topic, our skilled experts are available to present high-quality, focused content on a range of topics. Advisory Board Presentations help foster a greater understanding of an issue within the context of your organization.

Choose any of our 17 presentations from the topic categories below:

The State of the Healthcare Industry

Discuss the market forces that leaders should watch and the strategic bets to navigate the industry’s future structure.

 

Goal: Understand how to best prepare for the changes happening in healthcare right now.

The Nurse Leader’s Guide to Workforce Strategy

Learn tested tactics and technology-supported ideas for scaling clinical expertise, promoting top-of-license care, and strengthening the comprehensive nursing team.

 

Goal: Support the nursing workforce.

Why Artificial Intelligence Matters in Healthcare

Equip your leaders with an understanding of artificial intelligence, why it is important now, the unique challenges AI presents in healthcare, and how organizations, leaders, and teams should respond to AI today.

 

Goal: Understand the future implications of technology and get ahead of the curve.

Value-Based Care, Demystified

Learn current perspectives on risk-based payment models, potential hurdles, and how health plans can support provider success in value-based care.

 

Goal: Unpack and implement value-based care.

New Priorities for Service Line Growth

Consider why health systems need to update their service line growth approaches now. Identify opportunities and learn tactics to improve growth plans.

 

Goal: Identify opportunities to improve service line growth strategy.

Gain an understanding of the current landscape and how it will impact your strategy.

Each market below is a separate 60-90 minute presentation that analyzes current trends and discusses implications for industry stakeholders. Advisory Board will share predictions about market direction and lead a discussion about how the audience might adjust their organization’s strategy.

  • Pharmacy Market Trends
  • Imaging Market Trends
  • Post-Acute Market Trends
  • Maternal and Reproductive Health

Virtual only:

  • Oncology Market Trends
  • Cardiovascular Market Trends

Adapting to Evolving Site-of-Care Shifts

In this session, explore the top site-of-care shifts and their drivers, plus market factors, future predictions and strategies for getting ahead.

Physician Landscape Redefined

In this session, examine the changes in the physician landscape including policy, politics, and private sector influences. Then address frequently held beliefs about the status of physician practice and the reality of those beliefs.

Fostering Resilient and Adaptive Leaders

In this session, learn strategies to foster an environment of resilient leaders.

Understand the Evolution of Health Plan Identity

In this session, investigate the factors driving the growth of health solutions companies, and how this affects health plan organizations. Assess the possibility of diversifying and determine potential pathways for doing so. Discuss what the health plan landscape may look like in the next 5-10 years.

Building a Better Behavioral Healthcare System

In this session, unpack the root causes driving the inequity in our behavioral healthcare system and discuss the steps stakeholders across the industry must take to create structural change.

Navigating the Digital Transformation in Healthcare

In this session, explore why healthcare organizations must continue to advance their digital strategies in the face of staffing challenges, changing consumer demands, and an ever-evolving competitive landscape.

 

 

  • Expert Support

  • Presentations

Already purchased a presentation?

Schedule here

Get in touch

Use our experts to educate your team, board, or customers on a selected topic.

  • Ideal audience size: 25-200+
  • Session format: 60-90 minutes
  • Presentation tailored to meet your learning objectives
  • Dedicated time and conversation with an Advisory Board expert
Learn more

Download our full presentation and workshop topic guide to learn more.

To request a presentation, fill out the form and a member of our team will contact you.

Thank you! Your updates have been made successfully.
Oh no! There was a problem with your request.
Error in form submission. Please try again.

Request more information about our Presentations

By clicking submit I agree and consent to The Advisory Board Company collecting, using, processing, and storing my personal information including my name and email so that ABC may contact me in relation to the services that I receive from ABC. I acknowledge that my personal data will be stored within the United States of America which may not provide the same level of data protection as my home country. This consent is valid unless I have opted out or withdrawn consent. I understand that consent may be withdrawn at any time by contacting Optum at information_governance@optum.com.

Other expert support options to fit your needs

Workshops

Whether your team is stuck on a challenge, or your big initiative has stalled, Advisory Board Workshops bring our experienced experts to you to help your team, leaders, or board effectively navigate the details and stakeholders involved in the specific questions you’re asking. Featuring interactive exercises and guided conversations, our workshops push attendees to dig into an issue and come away with actionable solutions.

Learn more

Retreats

Tap our experts to custom design engaging, thought-provoking multi-day experiences to align priorities and enhance relationships. Fill out the form on this page to learn more.

Learn more

Expert conversations

When you need an outside perspective from someone with expertise on a specific healthcare problem, topic, or idea, Advisory Board expert conversations allow you to connect with our researchers for quick, informal discussions. Expert conversations are available through our Digital Subscription.

Learn more
Explore our products and services

Research Membership

Get timely, unfettered access to deep insights on healthcare's most pressing issues, industry sector dynamics, and stakeholder perspectives. You will have full access to all research and data tools, an assortment of daily and monthly e-newsletters, a variety of live and recorded webinars, and on-demand access to expert researchers.

Learn more

Advisory Board Events

Our exclusive roundtables and topical summits will connect you with other top leaders and prepare you to tackle your top challenges.

Learn more

Advisory Board Fellowship

Advisory Board Fellowship is an 18-month, advanced executive-development program that helps organizations navigate complexity, solve difficult challenges, and achieve breakthrough performance.

Learn more

On-Demand Courses

Our self-directed, on-demand video courses close the knowledge gap on all things healthcare — including business skills, commercial and market dynamics, industry disrupters, and leadership.

Learn more

Sponsorship

Partner with Advisory Board on thought leadership opportunities to educate your customers and elevate your brand’s presence on the most complex issues in healthcare.

Learn more

We help leaders and future leaders in the healthcare industry work smarter and faster by providing provocative insights, actionable strategies, and practical tools to support execution.

Resources

Company

Support

Social

Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

Create your free account to access 2 resources each month, including the latest research and webinars.
Create Account
Sign in to your account

Want access without creating an account?

   
Get Limited Access

You have 2 free members-only resources remaining this month remaining this month.

View this resource

1 free members-only resources remaining this month

Become a Member

1 free members-only resources remaining this month

Create Account

You've reached your limit of free monthly insights

Become a member to access all of Advisory Board's resources, events, and experts

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.
Become a Member

Benefits include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
Become a Member

You've reached your limit of free monthly insights

Become a member to access all of Advisory Board's resources, events, and experts

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.
Create Account
Become a Member

Benefits include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
AB
Thank you! Your updates have been made successfully.
Oh no! There was a problem with your request.
Error in form submission. Please try again.