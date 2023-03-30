When your team, board, and/or customers need to better understand a specific industry issue or be challenged to change the way they think about a certain healthcare topic, our skilled experts are available to present high-quality, focused content on a range of topics. Advisory Board Presentations help foster a greater understanding of an issue within the context of your organization.
Choose any of our 17 presentations from the topic categories below:
Gain an understanding of the current landscape and how it will impact your strategy.
Each market below is a separate 60-90 minute presentation that analyzes current trends and discusses implications for industry stakeholders. Advisory Board will share predictions about market direction and lead a discussion about how the audience might adjust their organization’s strategy.
Virtual only:
Use our experts to educate your team, board, or customers on a selected topic.
Download our full presentation and workshop topic guide to learn more.
To request a presentation, fill out the form and a member of our team will contact you.
Create your free account to access 2 resources each month, including the latest research and webinars.
You have 2 free members-only resources remaining this month remaining this month.
Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.