Senior care

Thousands of people age into America’s senior population every day, challenging the healthcare industry to develop sustainable and equitable care models for managing this growing population. Our research explores the changing demographics of the senior population, areas of innovation and need, and opportunities for each industry stakeholder to improve senior care.
An aging population is one of the most significant demographic trends currently facing the healthcare industry. Structural flaws in the U.S. healthcare infrastructure:

  • Prevent us from providing accessible, quality, and affordable care to all seniors.
  • Create a confusing patchwork of Medicare, Medicaid, and personal finances to afford care.

The flexible benefits and innovation in Medicare Advantage (MA) have led to the creation of new opportunities in senior living, care delivery, and care coordination. In turn:

Many organizations — from MA plans to new market entrants — are looking to new care models to improve care for seniors. Promising changes are emerging in two key areas:

The older adult population is becoming larger, more racially diverse, and more medically complex. These changes challenge the rapidly depleting Medicare Trust Fund and:

  • Force decision-makers to cut reimbursements or increase premiums.
  • Create opportunities for healthcare organizations to invest in specialized or dedicated services that better serve subpopulations.
Expert Insight

How Medicare Advantage brokers narrow down the plans available to seniors

Navigating the complex world of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans can be overwhelming for seniors. With an average of 43 plans to choose from, how do they decide? Learn how MA brokers play a crucial role in helping seniors filter through the options and find the best plan for their unique needs.
Case Study

How UPMC improved interdisciplinary care for metastatic breast cancer and geriatric patients

To support the care needs of patients with metastatic breast cancer, including geriatric patients, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) created a nurse-driven quality improvement and primary palliative care intervention program. This weekly interdisciplinary huddle connects patients with existing supportive resources through a standardized assessment process. UMPC data shows the program yielded a 238% increase in referrals to supportive care.
Case Study

How Ochsner launched a successful value-based dementia program

Ochsner Center for Brain Health successfully expanded its memory and dementia care program by adopting a value-based care model. Find out how this shift improved patient and caregiver satisfaction and increased profitability, and how their methods can serve as a blueprint for other organizations seeking to enhance their dementia programs.
Market Insights

3 strategies to align specialists to value in Medicare Advantage

Demographic changes are altering the paradigm for success in Medicare Advantage (MA) — from rewarding rapid growth in enrollment to now encouraging a better balance of growth and value. Controlling specialist spend is one of the most powerful ways to create this balance, but it will be more challenging than orienting PCPs to value. See what the core strategies are to better align specialist spend to value and how progressive MA organizations are acting on those strategies.
