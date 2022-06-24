The Dobbs v. Jackson ruling has triggered a cascade of consequences for health care leaders and the people they serve, and has introduced unprecedented complexity to organizations operating across state lines.
The downstream effects will vary by stakeholder and geography, and we have been working to understand the implications for all stakeholders since the draft opinion was leaked in May. Our research will not provide moral guidance, policy advocacy, or political prognostication. Rather, our goal is to provide practical guidance to you as a health care leader—to help your organization adapt to change by distilling the most likely scenarios in this moment of heightened uncertainty, and by pointing you towards actions that will improve outcomes for your organization, people, and patients.
Below, we've collected our latest and best resources to help you navigate the post-Roe landscape. We've also created a new resource that breaks down the decision’s key implications by stakeholder and issues to watch.
Expert Analysis
Providers have the largest, most immediate questions about what the unwinding of Roe's framework for medical practice will mean. We have thoughts on what you should be tracking and doing.
Podcast
Our experts share their perspectives on how providers, purchasers, and life sciences companies will be impacted, and what they will be watching for as the health care industry adapts.
Blog post
What does your workforce need to hear? How might new state policies impact your business? Do patients have easy access to authoritative information about changes? Use this resource to ask important questions, engage your colleagues, and prioritize your efforts today.
Podcast
The membership director of Abortion Care Network joined us on our podcast, Radio Advisory, to discuss the clinical and operational realities of restricted access to abortion. Note that this episode was recorded in May, following the leaked draft opinion.
Research in the Pipeline
Our team is developing guidance on how to support the clinical workforce through this monumental shift, and is performing an in-depth analysis of the impact on patients and health outcomes. These resources will be posted in the coming weeks, so bookmark and revisit this page to access additional resources.
Create your free account to access 2 resources each month, including the latest research and webinars.
You have 2 free members-only resources remaining this month remaining this month.
Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.