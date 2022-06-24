The Dobbs v. Jackson ruling has triggered a cascade of consequences for health care leaders and the people they serve, and has introduced unprecedented complexity to organizations operating across state lines.

The downstream effects will vary by stakeholder and geography, and we have been working to understand the implications for all stakeholders since the draft opinion was leaked in May. Our research will not provide moral guidance, policy advocacy, or political prognostication. Rather, our goal is to provide practical guidance to you as a health care leader—to help your organization adapt to change by distilling the most likely scenarios in this moment of heightened uncertainty, and by pointing you towards actions that will improve outcomes for your organization, people, and patients.

Below, we've collected our latest and best resources to help you navigate the post-Roe landscape. We've also created a new resource that breaks down the decision’s key implications by stakeholder and issues to watch.