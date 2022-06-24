Library

Roe v. Wade has fallen: Here’s what’s next for health care leaders

Get our expert analysis and resources to help you understand the ramifications of the Supreme Court decision repealing the landmark abortion law.

The Dobbs v. Jackson ruling has triggered a cascade of consequences for health care leaders and the people they serve, and has introduced unprecedented complexity to organizations operating across state lines.

The downstream effects will vary by stakeholder and geography, and we have been working to understand the implications for all stakeholders since the draft opinion was leaked in May. Our research will not provide moral guidance, policy advocacy, or political prognostication. Rather, our goal is to provide practical guidance to you as a health care leader—to help your organization adapt to change by distilling the most likely scenarios in this moment of heightened uncertainty, and by pointing you towards actions that will improve outcomes for your organization, people, and patients.

Below, we've collected our latest and best resources to help you navigate the post-Roe landscape. We've also created a new resource that breaks down the decision’s key implications by stakeholder and issues to watch.

Resources for health care leaders

Expert Analysis

5 hard truths for provider businesses

Providers have the largest, most immediate questions about what the unwinding of Roe's framework for medical practice will mean. We have thoughts on what you should be tracking and doing.

Podcast

Researchers react to the fall of Roe

Our experts share their perspectives on how providers, purchasers, and life sciences companies will be impacted, and what they will be watching for as the health care industry adapts.

Blog post

Top questions you should be asking now

What does your workforce need to hear? How might new state policies impact your business? Do patients have easy access to authoritative information about changes? Use this resource to ask important questions, engage your colleagues, and prioritize your efforts today.

Podcast

The operational impacts to anticipate

The membership director of Abortion Care Network joined us on our podcast, Radio Advisory, to discuss the clinical and operational realities of restricted access to abortion. Note that this episode was recorded in May, following the leaked draft opinion.

Research in the Pipeline

Stay connected with us

Our team is developing guidance on how to support the clinical workforce through this monumental shift, and is performing an in-depth analysis of the impact on patients and health outcomes.  These resources will be posted in the coming weeks, so bookmark and revisit this page to access additional resources.

Posted on June 24, 2022

Updated on February 02, 2024

