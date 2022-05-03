This Nurses Month, we join the American Nurses Association in celebrating the profound impact of individual nurses and the entire nursing profession. We've gathered the resources below to help health care leaders honor the nurses at their organizations by creating an environment of resilience, emotional support, and recognition.
case study
Learn how Novant Health-New Hanover Regional Medical Center improved employee well-being through a frontline-driven governance council.
infographic
Check out our infographic to learn which four cracks in the care environment leaders must repair to rebuild the foundation for a resilient workforce.
our take
Learn three strategies to help build and refine your emotional support system to target trauma and grief, moral distress, and compassion fatigue.
diagnostic/audit
Help staff recognize the visible and invisible signs of compassion fatigue, investigate the root causes of compassion fatigue, and seek additional help, if necessary.
template
Use the Customizable Staff Recognition Card to easily build appreciation into your employees' daily work. Choose from six different designs—then just print, cut out, and share.
template
Use our toolkit to set up a boost board at your organization—it’ll help staff recognize their bright spots, share them with colleagues, and get the little boost they need to keep going.
Every week we make sense of what’s happening in health care. Listen to our special episode where we discuss how health care leaders can bring joy back to nursing.
