Join us in celebrating Nurses Month 2022

This Nurses Month, we join the American Nurses Association in celebrating the profound impact of individual nurses and the entire nursing profession. We've gathered the resources below to help health care leaders honor the nurses at their organizations by creating an environment of resilience, emotional support, and recognition.

Resilience

case study

How Novant Health-NHRMC created a resilience governance council

Learn how Novant Health-New Hanover Regional Medical Center improved employee well-being through a frontline-driven governance council.

infographic

The four foundational cracks that are undermining your nurses' resilience

Check out our infographic to learn which four cracks in the care environment leaders must repair to rebuild the foundation for a resilient workforce.

Emotional support

our take

Three strategies to build baseline emotional support

Learn three strategies to help build and refine your emotional support system to target trauma and grief, moral distress, and compassion fatigue.

diagnostic/audit

Compassion fatigue assessment

Help staff recognize the visible and invisible signs of compassion fatigue, investigate the root causes of compassion fatigue, and seek additional help, if necessary.

Recognition

template

The customizable staff recognition card

Use the Customizable Staff Recognition Card to easily build appreciation into your employees' daily work. Choose from six different designs—then just print, cut out, and share.

template

Celebrate the little things with a boost board

Use our toolkit to set up a boost board at your organization—it’ll help staff recognize their bright spots, share them with colleagues, and get the little boost they need to keep going.

Hear what our experts are saying this Nurses Month

Posted on May 03, 2022

Updated on August 12, 2024

Nursing Workforce

