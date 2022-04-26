Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

Education

How do I reset my advisory.com password?

If you have forgotten your password, follow the steps below to reset it.

To reset your password:

 

1. Go to the "Reset your password" page.

2. Enter the email associated with your account and click "Continue".

3. You will be sent an email with instructions to reset your password.

4. A "Reset Password Request Received" message will appear, confirming that you have been sent an email.

5. Click the link in the email to reset your password.

Need to change your password?

If you need to change/update your password, follow the steps below:

1. Go to the "Change your password" page.

2. Fill out the "Old Password", "New Password", and "Confirm Password" fields, and click "Change Password".

Note: The new password must contain the following rules:

  • At least eight (8) characters
  • One (1) lowercase letter
  • One (1) uppercase letter
  • One (1) digit
  • One (1) special character
  • Passwords must match

Received an error message?

If you receive an error message, you may be experiencing one of a few known bugs that require further action. Please submit a request, and we’ll work to remedy the issue as quickly as possible.

Didn't receive an email?

If the password reset email has not arrived within a few minutes:

  1. Check your spam folder and associated email settings.
  2. Review our advanced email troubleshooting tips.
