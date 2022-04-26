Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

17 THINGS CEOs NEED TO KNOW IN 2025
Can you help my IT department troubleshoot email issues?

Read this article for a list of advanced email troubleshooting tips you can send to your organization's IT team.

 

Your institution may have unusually strict IT settings blocking Advisory Board emails from ever getting to your inbox. You may have to send the script below to your IT department:

Advisory Board IP addresses periodically change, please ensure that the following domains are added to a "safe senders" list:

  • @advisory.com
  • @ns.advisory.com
  • @em5595.e.advisory.com

Advisory Board uses Salesforce to send advisory.com account emails, such as password resets and account creation emails. Salesforce sends these emails from two IP addresses:

  • 204.19.15.140
  • 207.200.50.160

Advisory Board uses Eloqua to send our newsletters. Eloqua sends these emails from six IP addresses via app.ns.advisory.com:

  • 204.92.114.197
  • 204.92.114.198
  • 204.92.114.199
  • 209.17.50.129
  • 209.17.50.130
  • 209.17.80.131

Advisory Board uses SendGrid to send Advisory.com account emails. Below is the IP address:

  • 149.72.43.92

Please contact us if you have any other questions.

April 26, 2022

February 17, 2025

