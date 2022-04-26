Education

Why am I not receiving Advisory emails?

If you aren't receiving Advisory emails, there are a few things that might be causing this issue. Read on for a list of troubleshooting tips.

 

1. If you aren't receiving our Daily Briefing, Topic newsletters, or Blogs, make sure you're subscribed:

  1. Log in to advisory.com and manage your subscriptions.

2. Check your "Safe Senders" list in Outlook:

  1. Select "Home" > "Junk" > "Junk Email Options".
    Note: If you don't see the "Junk" button, select the ellipses (...) on the right and choose "Junk" > "Junk E-mail Options".
  2. Select the "Safe Senders" tab, then click the "Add" button.
  3. On the "Add address or domain" box, enter “@advisory.com” and "@ns.advisory.com" and click "OK". Then click "Apply" and "OK" on the "Junk E-mail Options" box.

3. Check your spam folder.

4. Check for rules in Outlook:

  1. Select "File" > "Manage Rules & Alerts".
  2. On the "Email Rules" tab, select "New Rule". To edit a rule, select "Change Rule" > "Edit Rule Settings".

5. Save "ask@advisory.com" to your address book. Our AskAdvisory responses will come from this email address.

Once you’ve done these steps, please wait 24 hours to confirm they took effect.

If you're still not receiving Advisory emails, review our advanced email troubleshooting tips.

Posted on April 26, 2022

Updated on August 12, 2024

