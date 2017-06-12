Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

Library

Fortune last week released its 63rd annual ranked list of the 500 companies that generated the most revenue in the previous fiscal year, and eight health care systems—as well as several companies in the health care industry—earned a spot.

About the list

Fortune compiled the list based on each company's total revenues for their respective 2016 fiscal years. To be eligible for the list, companies must file financial documents with a state or federal agency.

Together, the Fortune 500 companies make up about two-thirds of U.S. gross domestic product. The companies have about $12 trillion in revenues, $890 billion in profits, $19 trillion in market value, and employ about 28.2 million people worldwide, according to Fortune.

Health care companies that made the list

The eight health care providers on this year's top 500 list are:

  • 63. HCA Holdings (Nashville, Tennessee)
  • 130. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tennessee)
  • 134. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)
  • 181. DaVita (Denver)
  • 276. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pennsylvania)
  • 374. LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tennessee)
  • 376. Kindred Healthcare (Louisville, Kentucky)
  • 454. Genesis Healthcare (Kennett Square, Pennsylvania)

The top 500 list also features six health insurance companies:

  • 6. UnitedHealth Group (Minnetonka, Minnesota);
  • 29. Anthem (Indianapolis)
  • 43. Aetna (Hartford, Connecticut)
  • 53. Humana (Louisville, Kentucky)
  • 66. Centene (St. Louis, Missouri)
  • 70. Cigna (Bloomfield, Connecticut)
  • 156. Molina Healthcare (Long Beach, California)
  • 195. WellCare Health Plans (Tampa, Florida)

Ten pharmaceutical companies also made the top 500 list:

  • 35. Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, New Jersey)
  • 69. Merck (Kenilworth, New Jersey)
  • 54. Pfizer (New York)
  • 92. Gilead Sciences (Foster City, California)
  • 111. AbbVie (North Chicago)
  • 123. Amgen (Thousand Oaks, California)
  • 132. Eli Lilly (Indianapolis)
  • 147. Bristol-Myers Squibb (New York)
  • 248. Biogen (Cambridge, Massachusetts)
  • 254. Celegene (Summit, New Jersey).

Walmart, which has been expanding into the field of health care, once again topped the overall list. According to Fortune, "earlier investments in groceries," including pharmacy, "appear to be paying off" for the retailer.

Other health care-related companies in the top 500 spots on the list include:

  • 5. McKesson (San Francisco)
  • 7. CVS Health (Woonsocket, Rhode Island)
  • 11. AmerisourceBergen (Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania) 
  • 15. Cardinal Health (Dublin, Ohio)
  • 17. Walgreens Boots Alliance (Deerfield, Illinois)
  • 22. Express Scripts Holdings (St. Louis, Missouri)
  • 38. Target (Minneapolis)
  • 91. Rite Aid (Camp Hill, Pennsylvania)
  • 135. Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Park, Illinois)
  • 225. Becton Dickinson (Franklin Lakes, New Jersey)
  • 252. Stryker (Kalamazoo, Missouri)
  • 281. Baxter International (Deerfield, Illinois)
  • 290. Laboratory Corp. of America (Burlington, North Carolina)
  • 327. Boston Scientific (Marlborough, Massachusetts)
  • 352. Zimmer Biomet Holdings (Warsaw, Indiana)
  • 366. Quest Diagnostics (Madison, New Jersey)
  • 381. Leidos Holdings (Reston, Virginia)
  • 390. Quintiles IMS Holdings (Durham, North Carolina)
  • 434. St. Jude Medical (St. Paul, Minnesota) (Fortune 500 list, accessed 6/9; Rage, Becker's Hospital Review, 6/8).

Posted on June 12, 2017

Updated on August 08, 2024

