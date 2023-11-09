Products & Services

Become a sponsor

Sponsor an Advisory Board event to get your brand in front of hundreds of healthcare leaders and demonstrate your expertise to your target audiences. Event types include webinars, in-person and virtual summits, and virtual roundtables.

Benefits of sponsoring an Advisory Board event

As a sponsor you will receive:

  • Your logo prominently displayed on event materials
  • Access to a wide network of industry leaders and decision-makers
  • Opportunities to co-create and present content
  • Elevated thought leadership and brand recognition
  • Opt-in attendee contact information
  • And more!
Download our 2024 Media Kit

Our sponsorship opportunities are flexible and can be tailored to align with your specific growth and revenue objectives. Fill out the form to get started, and one of our sales representatives will be in touch to discuss your options.

2024 Advisory Board Summit and Roundtable Schedule

Summits

Roundtables

Raising the Value Bar
April 23-24 | New Orleans
July 16-17 | Virtual

Reinventing Clinical Workforce Strategy
February 21 | Virtual

Revolutions in Specialty Care
June 11-12 | Chicago
October 8-9 | Virtual

AI: Building Your Strategy for Lasting Success
May 22 | Virtual

Pivots for a Sustainable Future
September 10-11 | Phoenix
December 10-11 | Virtual

Shaping the New Era of Value-Based Care
August 27 | Virtual

 

The Future of Specialty Care
November 6 | Virtual

Partner with us
Thank you! Your updates have been made successfully.
Oh no! There was a problem with your request.
Error in form submission. Please try again.

REQUEST MORE INFORMATION ABOUT SPONSORING AN EVENT

Please provide the following details so that our team can identify the right sponsorship opportunities for your organization:

What Sponsorship opportunities are you interested in?

By clicking submit I agree and consent to The Advisory Board Company collecting, using, processing, and storing my personal information including my name and email so that ABC may contact me in relation to the services that I receive from ABC. I acknowledge that my personal data will be stored within the United States of America which may not provide the same level of data protection as my home country. This consent is valid unless I have opted out or withdrawn consent. I understand that consent may be withdrawn at any time by contacting Optum at information_governance@optum.com.

2023 attendee demographics

Reach senior level decision makers

31%
Directors
24%
Senior executives (EVPs, SVPs, VPs)
13%
CXOs

Healthcare industries represented

  • Hospital and health systems
  • Digital health
  • Medical device
  • Pharma
  • Post-acute care providers
  • Physicians and medical groups 
  • Employers
  • Health plans
  • Pharmacy and lab
  • Purchased and professional services
  • Facility design and operations
  • Outpatient care centers
What attendees are saying about our events

“I didn’t understand the value of event sponsorship before. Now I get it – together we can initiate a conversation that people need to be having, with people who care about this issue.”

 

“Honestly, the best conference I’ve attended…ever. Quality of the information, quality of attendees, quality of the presenters…all excellent. I loved how you incorporated group work into the sessions, which not only drove engagement but also fostered networking. Great event!”

“One of the best experiences I've had in the conference-setting to date.”

Explore our products and services

Research Membership

Get timely, unfettered access to deep insights on healthcare's most pressing issues, industry sector dynamics, and stakeholder perspectives. You will have full access to all research and data tools, an assortment of daily and monthly e-newsletters, a variety of live and recorded webinars, and on-demand access to expert researchers.

Learn more

Advisory Board Events

Our exclusive roundtables and topical summits will connect you with other top leaders and prepare you to tackle your top challenges.

Learn more

Expert Support

Whether you're looking for topic-based presentations or dedicated help on a challenge you're facing, our expert support gives you access to healthcare specialists who match your time and needs. Choose from presentations, workshops, strategy retreats, or one-on-one conversations with an expert.

Learn more

Advisory Board Fellowship

Advisory Board Fellowship is an 18-month, advanced executive-development program that helps organizations navigate complexity, solve difficult challenges, and achieve breakthrough performance.

Learn more

On-Demand Courses

Our self-directed, on-demand video courses close the knowledge gap on all things healthcare — including business skills, commercial and market dynamics, industry disrupters, and leadership.

Learn more

Sponsorship

Partner with Advisory Board on thought leadership opportunities to educate your customers and elevate your brand’s presence on the most complex issues in healthcare.

Learn more

We help leaders and future leaders in the healthcare industry work smarter and faster by providing provocative insights, actionable strategies, and practical tools to support execution.

Resources

Company

Support

Social

Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

Create your free account to access 2 resources each month, including the latest research and webinars.
Create Account
Sign in to your account

Want access without creating an account?

   
Get Limited Access

You have 2 free members-only resources remaining this month remaining this month.

View this resource

1 free members-only resources remaining this month

Become a Member

1 free members-only resources remaining this month

Create Account

You've reached your limit of free monthly insights

Become a member to access all of Advisory Board's resources, events, and experts

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.
Become a Member

Benefits include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
Become a Member

You've reached your limit of free monthly insights

Become a member to access all of Advisory Board's resources, events, and experts

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.
Create Account
Become a Member

Benefits include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
AB
Thank you! Your updates have been made successfully.
Oh no! There was a problem with your request.
Error in form submission. Please try again.