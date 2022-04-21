On Your Radar

By Mira Lion and Mandi Murphy

As staffing dilemmas persist, organizations are thinking about how to creatively staff their departments. As they do so, they are interested in refining the skills of their current staff pool to improve productivity.

 

  • Throughout the pandemic, staff experienced exhaustion, trauma, isolation, and fear. Where have you successfully fostered recovery? Where do you need new solutions?
  • How do you encourage for staff to grow within your organization?

 

With a growing number of options for consumers, healthcare providers are looking for ways to differentiate themselves from their competitors by improving their patient experience.

 

  • How are you investing to create a more positive virtual patient experience?
  • Are there any areas of the patient experience you would like to focus on?
  • What innovative ideas have you explored to improve patient experience?

 

Workforce

