Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

What do the trends mean?

Our members are diverse and so are their questions. That’s why, in this edition of On Your Radar, we analyzed trends in questions according to organization type: provider, health plan, and healthcare ecosystem. The top trends have largely remained consistent since Q1, so check out our 2022 Q1 report for a deeper dive into more of the top trends. Below you will find our key takeaways on the top trends in provider and non-provider organizations. We have also provided a list of recommended resources you can use to stay informed and prepared for the future.