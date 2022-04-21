Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

On Your Radar

What are health care leaders thinking about? Advisory Board’s AskAdvisory service directly interacts with 1,000+ members every month. On Your Radar consolidates this unique insight to enhance your understanding and deepen your connections.
By Anita Mago, Mira Lion, and Julia Ostrowski

Trend snapshot

Organizations’ top interest areas based on 3,000 requests

 

This reports covers the first half of 2022 (January - June).

Behind the data

What do the trends mean?

Our members are diverse and so are their questions. That’s why, in this edition of On Your Radar, we analyzed trends in questions according to organization type: provider, health plan, and healthcare ecosystem. The top trends have largely remained consistent since Q1, so check out our 2022 Q1 report for a deeper dive into more of the top trends. Below you will find our key takeaways on the top trends in provider and non-provider organizations. We have also provided a list of recommended resources you can use to stay informed and prepared for the future.

Our take

Provider organizations are grappling with the effects of being understaffed and burnt out. They must address structural issues and staff anxiety to slow turnover.

 

Related resources

Our take

Value-based care is top of mind for non-providers, who are working hard to understand how to achieve a value-based care world.

 

Related resources

Have a question?

Have a question about these topics? Reach out to AskAdvisory or learn more about the service here.

Posted on April 21, 2022

Updated on January 03, 2024

