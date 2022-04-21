On Your Radar

Have a question about these topics? Reach out to AskAdvisory or learn more about the service here.
We’ve compiled our top three trending question types, and included our key takeaways on each trend. We have also provided a list of recommended resources you can use to stay informed and prepared for the future.
The workforce shortage in health care shows no signs of ending—health systems should take steps to understand and adapt to the changed landscape.
Health plan leaders are focused on staying competitive and gaining market share. The uptick in questions during Medicare Advantage (MA) open enrollment suggests MA growth is a key priority for 2022.
Create your free account to access 1 resource, including the latest research and webinars.
You have 1 free members-only resource remaining this month.
Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.