What are health care leaders thinking about? Advisory Board’s AskAdvisory service directly interacts with 1,000+ members every month. On Your Radar consolidates this unique insight to enhance your understanding and deepen your connections.
By Anita Mago, Mira Lion, and Julia Ostrowski

What has been top-of-mind for members in 2022?

We’ve compiled our top three trending question types, and included our key takeaways on each trend. We have also provided a list of recommended resources you can use to stay informed and prepared for the future.

Our take

The workforce shortage in health care shows no signs of ending—health systems should take steps to understand and adapt to the changed landscape.

 

Related resource

  • Daily Briefing: Staff turnover: 4 key takeaways from Advisory Board’s survey of 224 hospitals

Our take

Health plan leaders are focused on staying competitive and gaining market share. The uptick in questions during Medicare Advantage (MA) open enrollment suggests MA growth is a key priority for 2022.

 

Related resources

  • Research: What health plan leaders need to know for 2022
  • Infographic: What seniors want when shopping for Medicare Advantage supplemental benefits

Our take

Understanding VBC became a strategic priority for providers in 2022 after CMS pushed it back into the spotlight in fall 2021.

 

Related resources

  • Blog post: Back to basics on VBC
  • Blog post: The 2 words that get us in the most trouble with VBC
Have a question?

Have a question about these topics? Reach out to AskAdvisory or learn more about the service here.

Posted on April 21, 2022

Updated on August 12, 2024

Workforce

We help leaders and future leaders in the healthcare industry work smarter and faster by providing provocative insights, actionable strategies, and practical tools to support execution.

