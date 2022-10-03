We hope to see you at HLTH 2022

Each year, HLTH convenes 8500+ health care leaders to learn, connect and innovate. Use promo code AdvisoryBoa150 to save $150 on registration to this one-of-a-kind event.Register now
Advisory Board is excited to be hosting three interactive discussions at HLTH, which will focus on our most popular research topics—digital disruption, value-based care, and the state of the health care industry heading into 2023. Join our experts and your peers for lively, facilitated discussions about our latest insights and recommendations. Read on for more details.
All of our Table Talks will be at the Venetian in room #2102. Our experts are also happy to meet and discuss top of mind issues for you and your organization and explore how we can help.
Monday, November 14 | 8:00 – 8:45 a.m.
Hosts: John League and Ty Aderhold
Digital consumer experience is a must-have capability in health care. It will be essential to meeting customer expectations and health care organizations’ needs for efficiency and scale. But it has never been easier to apply a digital veneer of consumerism to systems and processes that don’t solve the problems of patients. Join us to discuss how some digital investments are making it harder to serve the people who need simple, convenient, consumer-grade access to care the most.
Monday, November 14 | 5:30 - 6:15 p.m.
Hosts: Clare Wirth and Daniel Kuzmanovich
The public sector is shifting (slowly) to risk-based payment. The wild card is what happens in the commercial contracting space—so commercial risk will determine whether the industry remains in a hybrid state or re-aligns around a new cost and quality standard. Clare and Daniel will focus on the state of commercial risk today, potential paths forward, and where the top opportunities in commercial value-based care are according to our claims data analysis.
Tuesday, November 15 | 8:00 – 8:45 a.m.
Hosts: Natalie Trebes and Aaron Mauck
Countless forces are bearing down on health care. Which are the ones that really matter? Join us for a discussion about the top forces that are shaping today’s business environment—like economic pressures, workforce shifts, vertical integration by insurance giants, and the billions invested in technology and biotechnology—and what you should be thinking about as you plan for 2023.
