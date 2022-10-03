Events

We hope to see you at HLTH 2022

Come join our interactive Table Talk discussions

Advisory Board is excited to be hosting three interactive discussions at HLTH, which will focus on our most popular research topics—digital disruption, value-based care, and the state of the health care industry heading into 2023. Join our experts and your peers for lively, facilitated discussions about our latest insights and recommendations. Read on for more details.

About our Table Talks

 

Digital disruption: Is digital experience helping patients—or just consumers?

Monday, November 14 | 8:00 – 8:45 a.m.
Hosts: John League and Ty Aderhold

Digital consumer experience is a must-have capability in health care. It will be essential to meeting customer expectations and health care organizations’ needs for efficiency and scale. But it has never been easier to apply a digital veneer of consumerism to systems and processes that don’t solve the problems of patients. Join us to discuss how some digital investments are making it harder to serve the people who need simple, convenient, consumer-grade access to care the most.

The future of value-based care lies with commercial risk 

Monday, November 14 | 5:30 - 6:15 p.m.
Hosts: Clare Wirth and Daniel Kuzmanovich

The public sector is shifting (slowly) to risk-based payment. The wild card is what happens in the commercial contracting space—so commercial risk will determine whether the industry remains in a hybrid state or re-aligns around a new cost and quality standard. Clare and Daniel will focus on the state of commercial risk today, potential paths forward, and where the top opportunities in commercial value-based care are according to our claims data analysis.

The state of health care heading into 2023

Tuesday, November 15 | 8:00 – 8:45 a.m.
Hosts: Natalie Trebes and Aaron Mauck

Countless forces are bearing down on health care. Which are the ones that really matter? Join us for a discussion about the top forces that are shaping today’s business environment—like economic pressures, workforce shifts, vertical integration by insurance giants, and the billions invested in technology and biotechnology—and what you should be thinking about as you plan for 2023.

We’ll be posting about what we’re seeing and thinking while at HLTH2022. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn to experience the conference through our eyes, and let us know what you are seeing and thinking.

About HLTH 2022

Each year, HLTH convenes 8500+ health care leaders to learn, connect and innovate. Use promo code AdvisoryBoa150 to save $150 on registration to this one-of-a-kind event.

