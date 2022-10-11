Welcome to our UHC, UHG, and Optum colleagues

You now have access to Advisory Board research and events — so now what? Follow the steps below to get the most of your membership.

Overview

For more than 40 years, Advisory Board has sought to answer healthcare’s toughest questions with unbiased, disciplined research and analysis. Since the firm’s acquisition by Optum in 2017, we’ve continued to support organizations with industry leading research — research that we’re thrilled to now be able to share with our colleagues at Optum and UnitedHealth Group.

Not sure where to start with Advisory Board research and events? Follow the steps below to make the most of your subscription.

1. Create an account
  • Click "Create an account" at the top right of advisory.com. Enter your information, including your employer-issued email. We will then send you a verification email with next steps.
2. Customize your experience
3. Submit a request to AskAdvisory
  • Our direct-to-expert service is here to help you navigate your membership, our research and your most pressing challenges in healthcare. No question is too big or too small.
  • Submit a request
4. Explore our popular insights
  • At Advisory Board, we research healthcare’s most important topics to form insights and practical takeaways for leaders and executives. We analyze data from across the industry and make it accessible, so you can have it all in one place.
  • View the topics we’re most interested in right now or or view by sector.
5. Register for upcoming events and webinars
6. Introducing ‘On-Demand Courses’
7.  Understand the rules for using and sharing our content

The UHG enterprise currently has full access to Advisory Board’s digital subscription through www.advisory.com. The information obtained from the site is intended for UHG’s internal  use only. Content that is not blocked by the paywall is appropriate to share widely; however, content that is otherwise provided only with a paid subscription is not to be shared externally with non-Advisory Board members.

Content may be shared, presented, and utilized with Optum and UHC clients provided that 1) Advisory Board staff are involved in delivering, presenting, and sharing the content in appropriate forums and 2) content is branded as Advisory Board and/or attributed/referenced back to Advisory Board.

Posted on October 11, 2022

Updated on April 01, 2024

Partnership Workforce

