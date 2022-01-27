Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

Have a question about these topics? Reach out to AskAdvisory or learn more about the service here.
We’ve compiled samples of some of the trending questions we received in a average week around these topics. We’ve also included our key takeaways on each trend, and a list of recommended resources you can use to stay informed and prepared for the future.
In a year of uncertainty, members craved a deeper understanding of how to use real world data to inform their decision-making.
No one can predict the future, but better data can get you closer. Level up projections by using real world data when ever possible.
The biggest story of 2021 has been the workforce shortage, especially nurses.
The nursing shortage is a strategic health care challenge that requires a commitment from the entire c-suite, not just the CNO.
In 2020, strategic plans fell apart, and organizations have been struggling to reclaim a sense of control ever since.
After two years of constant recalibration organizations must fundamentally re-think their approach to strategic planning.
With telehealth demand still going strong in 2021, it’s clear that the shift to virtual care delivery is here to stay.
This level of change is polarizing. Some rush to be at the forefront, while others struggle to get buy-in. In 2022, organizations should develop a strategy for which virtual services make sense.
