Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

By Anita Mago and Mira Lion

2021 trend snapshot

 

6,500+ questions about our research in 2021.
Half were about these four topics:

Behind the data

What do these trends reflect?

We’ve compiled samples of some of the trending questions we received in a average week around these topics. We’ve also included our key takeaways on each trend, and a list of recommended resources you can use to stay informed and prepared for the future.

Sample questions

  • What are the projections for X volumes in my market?
  • Why am I seeing Y unexpected trend in my market projections?
  • What growth drivers are taken into account in Advisory Board tools?

 

Trend

In a year of uncertainty, members craved a deeper understanding of how to use real world data to inform their decision-making.

 

Our take

No one can predict the future, but better data can get you closer. Level up projections by using real world data when ever possible.

 

Related resource

Sample questions

  • How do I keep staff engaged and prevent burnout amid a pandemic?
  • How can I attract and keep staff, especially nurses?
  • How might we reimagine our team structure /operations to manage the staffing shortage?

 

Trend

The biggest story of 2021 has been the workforce shortage, especially nurses.

 

Our take

The nursing shortage is a strategic health care challenge that requires a commitment from the entire c-suite, not just the CNO.

 

Related resources

  • Podcast: The biggest crisis of 2021 isn’t Covid-19—it’s nursing shortages
  • Blog post: The six hard truths about the nursing workforce

Sample questions

  • How should I account for Covid in my strategic plan?
  • What’s the best way to roll out a new strategic plan/revise our strategic plan?
  • What are best practices for launching X program/service line?

 

Trend

In 2020, strategic plans fell apart, and organizations have been struggling to reclaim a sense of control ever since.

 

Our take

After two years of constant recalibration organizations must fundamentally re-think their approach to strategic planning.

 

Related resource

  • Blog post: After two years of pandemic-spurred disruption, it’s time we leave the traditional strategic planning approach behind

Sample questions

  • How can I get my doctors bought in to telehealth?
  • Will Covid’s impact to care delivery last long term?
  • How should we prioritize which services need to be offered virtually?

 

Trend

With telehealth demand still going strong in 2021, it’s clear that the shift to virtual care delivery is here to stay.

 

Our take

This level of change is polarizing. Some rush to be at the forefront, while others struggle to get buy-in. In 2022, organizations should develop a strategy for which virtual services make sense.

 

Related resources

  • Our take: Why many physicians still avoid telehealth
Posted on January 27, 2022

Updated on February 09, 2024

