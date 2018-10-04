Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

By Jackie Kimmell, Senior Analyst

There's no question that physicians are among America's highest-paid workers: The typical U.S. physician earned $299,000 last year—about five times more than the median U.S. household income.

But that high average salary conceals a great deal of variation. So why do some doctors get paid two or three times as much as others (or more)? Here's what the research shows.

1. The big picture: Physician pay keeps rising

Physician compensation has always been controversial. While some say that high—and rising—compensation is to blame for high U.S. health care spending, others note that physician wages only account for about 20% of total national health spending—and that high pay is necessary to compensate doctors for medical school tuition, malpractice insurance, long hours, and significant administrative burdens.

But regardless of how anyone feels about the appropriateness of physician pay, the data show that it keeps rising. Average compensation has increased steadily over the past seven years, which reflects, according to Tommy Bohannon, VP of Merritt Hawkins, the fact that "the physician workforce is relatively stagnant in terms of growth, [while] demand for physician services keeps rising."

Still, physician pay increases have actually been smaller than increases in hospital management pay. One study found a 93% rise in inflation-adjusted nonprofit hospital CEO pay from 2005-2015, and an 83% increase in hospital CFO pay. During this time, orthopedic surgeon compensation increased by 26% (which the study authors chose to represent the high-end of physician salaries), while pediatrician compensation increased by 15% (which was chosen to represent the low-end).

On the other hand, registered nurse compensation grew by only 3%.

Among physicians, the increase in compensation has occurred among both those who are employed and self-employed, although compensation for employed physicians is growing slightly more slowly—perhaps due to a greater use of productivity-based compensation models in the past few years.

