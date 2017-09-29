Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

For their pioneering work on human DNA, Francis Crick, James Watson, Maurice Wilkins, and Rosalind Franklin share the No. 1 spot on Medscape's "Most Influential Physicians in the Past Century."
For the rankings, a panel of Medscape editors and advisors assessed physicians whose work in the last century significantly affected the medical industry. The panel also considered factors such as "ethnic and gender centricity," alternative areas of medicine, and people who might have been "excluded from traditional historical discourse."
Ultimately, the panel "endeavored to identify the 25 giants of medicine from the last century who we feel stand apart due to the extent of their achievements whose contributions have had a major impact on the development of medical practice."
Medscape's 25 'most influential' physicians from the last 100 years
The top-five ranking individuals considered most influential by Medscape include, in order of rank:
Other physicians recognized by Medscape include, in order of rank:
6. Barry Marshall (1951-) and J. Robin Warren (1937-);
7. Basil Hirschowitz (1925-2013);
8. Brian Druker (1955-);
9. Charles Kelman (1930-2004);
10. Cicely Williams (1893-1992);
11. Dame Cicely Saunders (1918-2005);
12. George Papanicolaou (1883-1962);
13. David Sackett (1934-2015);
14. E. Donnall Thomas (1920-2012) and Joseph Murray (1919-2012);
15. Elisabeth Kübler-Ross (1926-2004);
16. Mahmut Gaz Yaşargil (1925-);
17. Joseph Kirsner (1909-2012);
18. Eric Topol (1954-);
19. Lawrence Einhorn (1942-);
20. Stanley Dudrick (1935-);
21. Stanley Prusiner (1942-);
22. Victor McKusick (1921-2008);
23. Virginia Apgar (1909-1974);
24. Zora Janzekovic (1918-2015); and
25. Helen Brooke Taussig (1898-1986)(Rourke, Medscape, 9/25).
