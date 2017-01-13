Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

More than half of U.S. physicians are burned out—but certain specialties are suffering more than others, according to Medscape's 2017 Lifestyle survey.
Medscape surveyed more than 14,000 doctors from over 30 specialties, who were asked about a range of topics, including burnout and bias against patients. The survey also collected demographic data such as gender, race, and ethnicity.
The survey defined burnout as having feelings of cynicism, a low sense of personal accomplishment, and a loss of enthusiasm for work.
The survey found that the overall rate of physician burnout in 2017 was 51 percent, significantly higher than 2013's rate of 40 percent. More female physicians (55 percent) than male physicians (45 percent) said they were burned out, but the survey found that burnout appears to be leveling off in both women and men. The burnout rate varied by specialty, with the highest rates of burnout reported among physicians practicing:
Meanwhile, the lowest rates of burnout were reported among physicians practicing:
Different specialties also reported different levels of burnout severity. For instance, although infectious disease specialists ranked in the top five for overall rates of burnout, they reported the lowest severity of burnout on a seven-point scale (3.9). The specialties that reported the most severe burnout were:
When physicians were asked to rate individual causes of burnout on a seven-point scale that ranged from "does not contribute at all" to "significantly contributes," doctors said the leading causes of burnout were:
The survey also asked providers about their happiness at work. The survey found that the highest rates of physicians reporting being "happy" or "very happy" at work were seen among:
The lowest rates were seen among:
The Medscape survey also asked physicians about bias toward patients. Overall, 50 percent of doctors said they had biases toward patients, both positive and negative. Male physicians were more likely to admit holding biases (51 percent) than female physicians (42 percent).
Men and women also differed on which patient characteristics were likely to trigger biases. For instance, 51 percent of male physicians said a patient with a heavier weight could elicit bias, compared with 42 percent of women. And 21 percent of male doctors said a lack of insurance coverage could elicit bias, compared with 15 percent of female doctors.
However, Medscape notes that the survey can't account for implicit bias, which occurs at an unconscious level, or a reluctance among certain groups to admit they hold biases. The survey also found that although 50 percent of doctors said they held biases, just 16 percent of those doctors said their biases would have a positive or negative impact on patient care.
Among physicians who admitted bias affected their treatment, the patient factors that were most likely to provoke a negative bias—such as less time spent with a patient or a less friendly manner—were:
Meanwhile, the patient factors that were most likely to provoke a positive bias—such as more time spent with a patient or a friendlier manner—among such physicians were:
