Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

Library

| Daily Briefing

Six evidence-based strategies to reduce readmissions

Researchers from Yale University have identified six strategies that could help U.S. hospitals reduce 30-day Medicare readmissions by 2%—and they argue that nationwide adoption of the strategies would put a dent in the nation's annual $15 billion readmissions bill.

 

For the study—which was published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes—researchers studied data from a 2010-2011 online survey of 585 hospitals involved in a national quality initiative to reduce heart failure readmissions. Using the surveys, the researchers identified six strategies that hospitals could deploy to reduce their readmissions, including:

  • Partnering with local physicians and physician groups;
  • Collaborating with local facilities to develop consistent readmission reducing strategies;
  • Assigning nurses to manage medication plans;
  • Scheduling follow-up appointments for patients pre-discharge;
  • Following up with patients post-discharge with test results; and
  • Developing a post-discharge plan with the patient's primary physicians and sharing medical records with the physician.

Lead author Elizabeth Bradley told MedPage Today that she hoped the study would help health care officials realize that reducing readmission rates is a system-wide problem.

"It is not something one physician or one nurse can do," Bradley said, adding that "[i]t requires engagement of a full clinical discharge team, excellent practices of follow-up, and full engagement with the patient and family."

Opposing view: Readmissions problem too pervasive for strategies to accomplish much

However, at least one critic was skeptical that the strategies would lead to significant change.

According to Clyde Yancy of the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine—who was not involved in the study—hospitals that choose to pursue "one or more of these meager six steps, [have] at best the hope for a modest impact."

"The larger message of a dysfunctional system cannot be ignored," he added.

Yancy suggested that the strategies may need to be changed should the Medicare Physician Advisory Committee's recently released recommendations to change the Medicare program be adopted.

"The change would eliminate the current disease-specific model and focus on all readmissions. Hospitals could then use more resources on process issues and fewer futile efforts on already overburdened heart failure patients," Yancy told MedPage Today (New Haven Register, 7/16; Kaiser, MedPage Today, 7/16).

SPONSORED BY
INTENDED AUDIENCE
AFTER YOU READ THIS
AUTHORS

Posted on July 18, 2013

Updated on October 10, 2024

TOPICS

We help leaders and future leaders in the healthcare industry work smarter and faster by providing provocative insights, actionable strategies, and practical tools to support execution.

Research & Events

Company

Support

Social

Don't miss out on the latest Advisory Board insights

Create your free account to access 1 resource, including the latest research and webinars.
Create Account
Sign in to your account

Want access without creating an account?

   
Get Limited Access

You have 1 free members-only resource remaining this month.

View this resource

1 free members-only resources remaining

Become a Member

1 free members-only resources remaining

Create Account

You've reached your limit of free insights

Become a member to access all of Advisory Board's resources, events, and experts

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.
Become a Member

Benefits include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
Become a Member

You've reached your limit of free insights

Become a member to access all of Advisory Board's resources, events, and experts

Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.
Create Account
Become a Member

Benefits include:

Unlimited access to research and resources
Member-only access to events and trainings
Expert-led consultation and facilitation
The latest content delivered to your inbox
AB
Thank you! Your updates have been made successfully.
Oh no! There was a problem with your request.
Error in form submission. Please try again.