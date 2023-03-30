A seat at an Advisory Board Roundtable gives you an exclusive opportunity to join a small group of healthcare leaders and Advisory Board experts to learn, collaborate, and network on top issues facing the industry today. In addition to building your network with other executives, you will leave with practical insights and valuable input to apply to your most pressing challenges. Roundtables are designed to ensure an intimate dialogue and ample opportunity for networking with your peers, with attendance limited to a small group of senior leaders.
Benefits of attending roundtables:
Recommended audience: Roundtables are designed for senior leaders. Check out our upcoming roundtables to find the best fit for you.
Ready to join us? Register for our upcoming roundtables above. Want to know more first? Fill out the form and our team will get back to you with additional information about our events.
“As much as we are all visionaries, the session helped bring a focus to being practical and actionable in next steps.”
When you attend an Advisory Board Summit, you will experience the best of Advisory Board’s research, learn from leading minds in healthcare, and engage with a large group of leaders from across the industry on a timely healthcare priority. These multi-day, in-person or virtual events offer interactive breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and insights into the latest industry trends, so you walk away empowered and equipped to spark change at your own organization.
Create your free account to access 2 resources each month, including the latest research and webinars.
You have 2 free members-only resources remaining this month remaining this month.
Never miss out on the latest innovative health care content tailored to you.