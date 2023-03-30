A seat at an Advisory Board Roundtable gives you an exclusive opportunity to join a small group of healthcare leaders and Advisory Board experts to learn, collaborate, and network on top issues facing the industry today. In addition to building your network with other executives, you will leave with practical insights and valuable input to apply to your most pressing challenges. Roundtables are designed to ensure an intimate dialogue and ample opportunity for networking with your peers, with attendance limited to a small group of senior leaders.

Benefits of attending roundtables:

Exclusive, small-group sessions with curated invite lists of cross-sector leaders

Specialized agendas on timely industry-wide themes

Collaborative opportunities to hear from peers, workshop approaches to top challenges

Intimate and inspired experiences

Recommended audience: Roundtables are designed for senior leaders. Check out our upcoming roundtables to find the best fit for you.