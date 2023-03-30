Products & Services

A seat at an Advisory Board Roundtable gives you an exclusive opportunity to join a small group of healthcare leaders and Advisory Board experts to learn, collaborate, and network on top issues facing the industry today. In addition to building your network with other executives, you will leave with practical insights and valuable input to apply to your most pressing challenges. Roundtables are designed to ensure an intimate dialogue and ample opportunity for networking with your peers, with attendance limited to a small group of senior leaders.

Benefits of attending roundtables:

  • Exclusive, small-group sessions with curated invite lists of cross-sector leaders
  • Specialized agendas on timely industry-wide themes
  • Collaborative opportunities to hear from peers, workshop approaches to top challenges
  • Intimate and inspired experiences

Recommended audience: Roundtables are designed for senior leaders.

 

Virtual roundtables

Reinventing Clinical Workforce Strategy

February 21, 2024

 

In this virtual roundtable, participants will dig into the root causes as to why clinical staffing remains such a challenge — and reconsider their own leadership strategies to build the future workforce.

AI: Building a Game Plan for Lasting Success

May 22, 2024

 

In this virtual roundtable we will discuss how to effectively utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) to further strategic goals at your organization through an incremental approach to adoption.

 

Shaping the New Era of Value-Based Care

August 27, 2024

 

This executive-only discussion will focus on essential turning points that require cross-industry collaboration to make meaningful advancements in areas including commercial risk, Medicare Advantage, and home-based care.

 

The Future of Specialty Care

November 6, 2024

 

In this virtual roundtable we will unpack the drivers that have an outsized impact on specialty care today and analyze how they could impact the care delivery system in the future, while identifying action steps for you to take today.

 

“As much as we are all visionaries, the session helped bring a focus to being practical and actionable in next steps.”

