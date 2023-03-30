When you attend an Advisory Board Summit, you will experience the best of Advisory Board’s research, learn from leading minds in healthcare, and engage with a large group of leaders from across the industry on a timely healthcare priority. These multi-day, in-person or virtual events offer interactive breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and insights into the latest industry trends, so you walk away empowered and equipped to spark change at your own organization.

Benefits of attending summits:

Diverse agendas with interactive breakouts

Top insights from Advisory Board and across the industry

Dedicated networking, community building

Multi-market and stakeholder perspectives

250+ attendees

Recommended audience: Leaders from across the healthcare industry. Check out our upcoming summits to find the best fit for you.